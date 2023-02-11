Arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash on Sunday in a much-anticipated group match at the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in Cape Town.

Here are five memorable T20 matches between the two cricket powerhouses:

Roy special

Priyanka Roy of India in action during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2009. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian spinner Priyanka Roy played a huge part in the team’s first ever T20 match against Pakistan with match-winning figures of 5-16 and three catches in the 2009 World Cup.

Roy’s leg-spin proved too hot to handle for the Pakistan batters who were dismissed for a paltry 75, a total India eclipsed with five wickets and 14 balls to spare.

Roy played just 15 T20 matches for India with her last game in 2011, but the bowling effort remained a highlight of her white-ball career.

Solid Raut

Poonam Raut of India in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Top-order batter Punam Raut’s gritty 25 made the difference for eventual winners India in 2012’s low-scoring final of the Asia Cup in China.

A 32-run partnership between Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 20, guided India to 81 all out in 20 overs after Pakistan skipper Sana Mir returned figures of 4-13.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 63 in 19.1 to suffer their second loss to India in the tournament.

Mandhana power

Smriti Mandhana in action against Pakistan at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Star batter Smriti Mandhana hammered a match-winning 63 not out in India’s opening win against Pakistan at T20 cricket’s 2022 Commonwealth Games debut.

India’s bowlers set up victory after they dismissed Pakistan for 99, a total the Indian batters surpassed in 11.4 overs, with the left-handed Mandhana hitting three sixes in her 42-ball knock.

The win paved the way for India’s entry into the final where they lost the gold to Australia, but Mandhana remained in the top three run-scorers of the competition with an average of just under 40.

Spin force

Nida Dar of Pakistan in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan women recorded their first-ever T20 win over their neighbours at the 2012 World Cup when Nida Dar spun them to a narrow one-run win with figures of 3-12.

Batting first, Pakistan could only muster 98-9 in 20 overs, skipper Sana Mir top-scoring with 26 against a disciplined opposition bowling.

Dar, an off-spinner, then led Pakistan’s spin charge alongside Bismah Maroof to choke India to 97-8 in Galle.

All-round Nida

Nida Dar of Pakistan in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dar again took the mantle of wrecker-in-chief when she single-handedly demolished India with an unbeaten 56 and 2-23 in the most recent meeting between the two teams.

Pakistan rode on Dar’s 37-ball knock to post 137-6 after they elected to bat first in a group match of last year’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Dar worked with fellow spinners including Nashra Sandhu (3-30) to dismiss India for 124 in a 13-run victory, winning player of the match.