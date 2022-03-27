IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, Women's World Cup 2022: Semifinal berth priority in must win clash for India Women

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Women's World Cup [CWC 2022] match between India and South Africa in Christchurch on Sunday. Taking you through today's game are Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and Abhishek Mukherjee.

SEMIFINAL SCENARIOS:

A win today will see India advance to the last four, and a point from the game will also work for the Mithali Raj-led side, as it has a superior NRR (+0.768) than West Indies (-0.890).

In case India loses to South Africa, its only hope of advancing to the semifinals will be if England, who has a better NRR (+0.778), also lose its last league stage match to Bangladesh and finish on a lower NRR. That seems unlikely, though. You can follow this game here.

In simple terms, if India and England win their games, they both qualify to the playoffs. If one of them loses, West Indies go through. If both sides lose, the top four will be closed out based on NRR.

Never been more nervous for 2 matches I’m not playing in #ENGvBAN #SAvIND #CWC22 — Hayley Matthews (@MyNameIs_Hayley) March 26, 2022

HEAD - TO - HEAD : South Africa and India have played 27 ODIs between them. India has won 15, while South Africa has won 11.

5 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today will India take on South Africa in a virtual quarterfinal in Christchurch.





WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH? LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup India vs South Africa match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar at 6:30 AM IST.