MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I: Focus on efficiency from the field as India Women looks to bounce back

Lapses aplenty in the field and allowing the opponent to run away with momentum, costing the side in the first of three T20Is with the host falling short in a nervy game by just 12 runs on Friday. 

Published : Jul 06, 2024 17:01 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Harmanpreet Kaur in action during the first T20I match between India and South Africa.
Harmanpreet Kaur in action during the first T20I match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Kaur in action during the first T20I match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

There’s no time and place for complacency in T20 cricket. India cannot and should not have sat back after a dominant showing against South Africa thus far in the multi-format tour where it swept the ODIs 3-0 and sealed a Test triumph by 10 wickets.

Lapses aplenty in the field and allowing the opponent to run away with momentum, costing the side in the first of three T20Is with the host falling short in a nervy game by just 12 runs on Friday. 

Similarly, the win for the Proteas will come with more lessons than celebration as it was anything but a walk in the park.

Come Sunday, both teams will clash again with the visitor hoping to seal the series while India will look to peg one back at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium here. 

On a slow Chennai track, bowlers on both sides struggled to put a lid on the runs for most part of the evening. Timing and placement were key as Marizanne Kapp displayed for South Africa, utilising the full arc of the leg side to find the fence.

ALSO READ | Brits, Kapp half-centuries take South Africa Women to first win of tour

Her Delhi Capitals teammate Jemimah Rodrigues did the same for India, fluently picking gaps in the field to amp up the scoring rate, as did Smriti Mandhana early on. 

India’s focus ahead of the second fixture will be to back up its bowlers with efficiency and pressure from the field. 

Shreyanka Patil not making the XI in the first game surprised many and India might decide to give her a go in the coming fixtures.

Arundhati Reddy’s non-inclusion in the Test was potentially to save her for the T20Is. India has room to try her out in place of Renuka Singh, should the side be in a mood to experiment. 

Eliz Mari-Marx was taken to the cleaners by the Indian batting lineup and, while not a like-for-like replacement, Sune Luus – who sat out the first game – could take her place, being handy with both bat and ball.

Will Kapp bowl - this question will take centre stage once more, with the all-rounder yet to take the ball in this tour. 

Teams:
India Women:
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav.
South Africa Women:
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Tumi Sekhukhune.

Related Topics

India women /

South Africa women /

India women's cricket /

South Africa women's cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zimbabwe vs India Live Score, 1st T20I: Kuldeep dislodges Bennett; ZIM 40/2 in 7 overs vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games gold medallist shooter Jitu Rai retires from Army to focus on grooming youngsters
    PTI
  3. IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I: Focus on efficiency from the field as India Women looks to bounce back
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 6: Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted from Wimbledon
    Team Sportstar
  5. India women’s 23-member squad for Myanmar friendlies announced
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I: Focus on efficiency from the field as India Women looks to bounce back
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. IND-W vs SA-W: Made some errors as a bowling unit, says Radha Yadav on 1st T20I loss
    PTI
  3. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: Brits, Kapp half-centuries take South Africa Women to first win of tour
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: Tazmin Brits carried off the field with injury
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: S Sajana replaces Richa Ghosh as concussion substitute
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zimbabwe vs India Live Score, 1st T20I: Kuldeep dislodges Bennett; ZIM 40/2 in 7 overs vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games gold medallist shooter Jitu Rai retires from Army to focus on grooming youngsters
    PTI
  3. IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I: Focus on efficiency from the field as India Women looks to bounce back
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 6: Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted from Wimbledon
    Team Sportstar
  5. India women’s 23-member squad for Myanmar friendlies announced
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment