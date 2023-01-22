Follow for all LIVE updates from the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Super Six game between India and Sri Lanka.

SL 59/9 in 20 overs

Shafali with the last over of the innings. A last-ball run out caps a disappointing batting performance from Sri Lanka. 59/9 in 20 overs. India has put itself in the driving seat in this game.

SL 55/8 in 19 overs

Archana with her last over and she forces a big hit out of Rathnayake and Sadhu completes an easy catch in the deep. Eight down.

SL 51/7 in 18 overs

Archana tosses one and Rathnayake drives it past the mid-off for a four. Shafali brings herself on for the 18th. A loud appeal for an LBW aside, a quiet year.

SL 44/7 in 16 overs

Chopra picks another wicket with her second-last ball of her spell. It is Dissanayake who has to walk back. Four wicket haul for the leggie.

SL 42/6 in 15 overs

Archana gets her second over. A stumping attempt against Dissanayake, but the umpire is unmoved.

SL 39/6 in 14 overs

Nanayakkara tries to step down against Chopra, but can only sky it and Archana completes the catch. FIFTH WICKET DOWN FOR SRI LANKA! New batter Sewwandi tries to go for a reverse sweep and she is caught in front. LBW!! That is a double wicket maiden from Chopra.

SL 39/4 in 13 overs

Shafali pops the ball to Archana Devi for her first over to attack the left-handed Nanayakkara. Just three runs as India continues to tighten the screws.

SL 36/4 in 12 overs

Manudi Nanayakkara tries to counter Chopra with her footwork and succeeds to an extent. Nevertheless, the leggie manages a tight over. Just a single there for the Lankans to show for.

SL 35/4 in 11 overs

Sonam Yadav with her third over. Exceptional control from the leftie as she beats Rathnayake twice, back-to-back.

SL 31/4 in 10 overs

Leg spinner Parshavi Chopra replaces Kashyap. She takes a few balls to get into her rhythm and in her last ball, she claims a biggie. Gunaratne doesn’t read a googly and steps out, only to find her stumps rearranged. HUGE WICKET!!

SL 29/3 in 9 overs

Sonam Yadav continues to befuddle Umaya Rathnanayake, who finally manages to get off her mark in her 14th ball. Another tidy over from her.

SL 27/3 in 8 overs

Kashyap with her fourth and last over of the day. Gunaratne slashes one and gains two runs, thanks to a misfield. Kashyap beats Gunaratne once more before winding up a wonderful spell of controlled spin bowling.

SL 23/3 in 7 overs

Sonam Yadav gets her first over the game. She tosses one up and beats Umaya Rathnanayake’s outside edge. Steady start from the left-arm spinner. Just a single this over.

SL 22/3 in 6 overs

Kashyap too gets her third over. She loops the ball in and Vihanga misjudged it completely is caught plumb in front. ANOTHER ONE FOR KASHYAP!! And it is a wicket maiden for her.

SL 22/2 in 5 overs

Sadhu gets her third over as India looks for a third. Gunaratne holds one end steady and it gives Vihanga the time to settle it at the other side. She whacks a full-toss for a four to push the scoring rate.

SL 16/2 in 4 overs

Gunaratne late cuts Kashyap for SL’s first four of the day. Run out chance in the last ball of the over. Shafali’s throw was off and Gunaratne is back in safe.

SL 9/2 in 3 overs

Titas Sadhu continues on. Gunarathne drives one straight down, but mid-off flew in to stop it with a dive. Just one run from the third over as the Lankans look to prevent a collapse.

SL 8/2 in 2 overs

Mannat Kashyap is introduced from the other end. Gunaratne cuts her through the cover for three more runs. Kashyap flights one up and Sumudu Nisansala can only edge it to Soumya Tiwari at first slip. WICKET!!!

SL 3/1 in 1 over

Titas Sadhu with the first over. She pitches one up first ball and Nethmi Senarathna drives it straight to the hands of Archana Devi. First ball, first wicket. Vishmi Gunaratne gets the first runs for Sri Lanka.

PLAYING 11s India: Shweta Sehrawat, Shafaki Verma (C), Soumya Tiwari, G. Trisha, Richa Ghosh (WK), Hrishiya Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav Sri Lanka: Nethmi Senarathne, Sumudu Nisansala (WK), Vishmi Gunaratne (C), Dewmi Vihanga, Manudi Nanayakkara, Umaya Rathnanayake, Dulanga Dissanayake, Vihara Sewwandi, Rashmi Nethranjalee, Vishushika Perea, Rishmi Sanjana

India swept its group to finish at top place in Group D and advance to the next group stage of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.

But, India’s unbeaten run at the tournament came to an end with a seven-wicket thrashing by Australia in the Super Six opener here on Saturday. Within 24 hours of a morale-shattering defeat, the Indian team will play its next game, against Sri Lanka.

HIGHLIGHTS - India vs Australia U19 Women’s World Cup Super Six

The top two from the Super Six stage will advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Where can I watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will not be telecast in India.

Where can I watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live online in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website.

At what time will India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will begin at 5:15 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be held at the North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom.