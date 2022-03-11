Women's WC Women's Cricket India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, wickets ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India has won all six matches against West Indies at the ICC World Cup and will look to continue its unbeaten run on Saturday. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 11 March, 2022 17:41 IST FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 106 at the 2017 ICC World Cup is the highest score by an Indian against West Indies at the event. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar CHENNAI 11 March, 2022 17:41 IST India will lock horns against West Indies in its third match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.The Women in Blue are coming off a humbling 62-run defeat against host New Zealand at the same venue on Thursday, while West Indies is riding high on two consecutive thrilling wins in the tournament so far.READ: Women's World Cup: Batters need to raise their game against West Indies, says India coach PowarHowever, the head to head stats are heavily skewed in India's favour with 20 wins from 25 WODIs played between the sides and just five losses. The numbers only get better in World Cups, with India winning all sixes matches played against the West Indies at the event.Here all the stats you need to know as the Mithali Raj-led side looks to bounce back against the Maroon Warriors.READ: Skipper Mithali rues top-order display in run-chase against New ZealandAll Women's ODIsHighest run-scorer: IND-W - Mithali Raj (696), WI-W - Stafanie Taylor (614)Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Mithali Raj (109*), WI-W - Stafanie Taylor (94)Most wickets taken: IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (19), WI-W - Anisa Mohammed (22)Best bowling performance: IND-W - Neetu David (5/20), WI-W - Anisa Mohammed (5/46)Most catches: IND-W - Anju Jain (8), WI-W - Merissa Aguilleira (12)ALSO READ: Women's World Cup 2022: Five Indians to watch out forICC World CupsHighest run-scorer: IND-W - Anju Jain (194), WI-W - Shanel Daley (65)Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Smriti Mandhana (106*), WI-W - Pamela Lavine (43)Most wickets taken: IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (6), WI-W - Deandra Dottin (3)Best bowling performance: IND-W - Purnima Choudhary (5/21), WI-W - Deandra Dottin (3/32)Most catches: IND-W - Diana Edulji (3), WI-W - Merissa Aguilleira (2)Highest team totals: IND-W - 284/6 (January 13, 2013), WI-W - 183/8 (June 29, 2017)Lowest team totals: IND-W - 145/7 (40.0) (December 13, 1997), WI-W - 83 all out (December 13, 1997) Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :