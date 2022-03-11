India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, wickets

India will lock horns against West Indies in its third match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Women in Blue are coming off a humbling 62-run defeat against host New Zealand at the same venue on Thursday, while West Indies is riding high on two consecutive thrilling wins in the tournament so far.

However, the head to head stats are heavily skewed in India's favour with 20 wins from 25 WODIs played between the sides and just five losses. The numbers only get better in World Cups, with India winning all sixes matches played against the West Indies at the event.

Here all the stats you need to know as the Mithali Raj-led side looks to bounce back against the Maroon Warriors.

All Women's ODIs

Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Mithali Raj (696), WI-W - Stafanie Taylor (614)

IND-W - Mithali Raj (109*), WI-W - Stafanie Taylor (94) Most wickets taken: IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (19), WI-W - Anisa Mohammed (22)

IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (19), WI-W - Anisa Mohammed (22) Best bowling performance: IND-W - Neetu David (5/20), WI-W - Anisa Mohammed (5/46)

IND-W - Neetu David (5/20), WI-W - Anisa Mohammed (5/46) Most catches: IND-W - Anju Jain (8), WI-W - Merissa Aguilleira (12)

ICC World Cups