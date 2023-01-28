India-W vs South Africa-W LIVE score, Tri-Series updates: When, where to watch; Live streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the India vs South Africa women’s T20 tri-series match.

Match Preview

A more fearless approach will be expected from India’s top-order when it meets South Africa in Saturday’s dress rehearsal for the women’s tri-series final.

West Indies losing its first three games has ensured an India-South Africa final on February 2. It if wasn’t for the experienced duo of Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India would have struggled to post a competitive total against the West Indies in its previous league fixture.

While they both are expected to perform consistently for the team, the captain will be expecting stand-out performances from the younger lot.

Opening the innings in the absence of Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia has not been able to attack the bowlers in the powerplay. With due respect to South Africa and West India, a similar batting approach can prove costly against tougher opponents like Australia and England in the upcoming World Cup.

In the absence of Richa Ghosh, who is also on India U-19 duty with Shafali, the team needs to find another power hitter in the middle-order. Rookie Amanjot Kaur was impressive on her debut and would be itching to use the long handle again.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ wretched run has continued since the home series against Australia and she needs to find runs ahead of the ICC event next month. The game will also provide another opportunity for Harleen Deol to make an impact after two failures. All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is yet to get a game considering her fitness but she might play on Saturday.

Shikha Pandey, who made a surprise return to the national team, will be expected to provide early breakthroughs after going wicketless in her comeback game.

Having lost to India in the tri-series opener, South Africa will be looking to make amends ahead of a repeat clash in the final.

The host hammered West Indies by 10 wickets to seal its place in the title clash.

Match starts at 10:30 PM.

-PTI

Squads India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana and Shikha Pandey. South Africa: Suné Luus (captain), Chloé Tryon (vice captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tebogo Macheke, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker and Laura Wolvaardt.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match live on TV in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match live online in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar app.

At what time will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match start in India?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

When will IND-W vs SA-W tri-series match be played?

The tri-series match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held on Saturday, January 28.