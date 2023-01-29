Women's Cricket

T20 match between India Women and South Africa Women called off due to heavy rain

The T20 international between India Women and South Africa women was called off due to heavy rain, with only two overs having been played.

Team Sportstar
29 January, 2023 01:12 IST
File Photo:The T20 international between India Women and South Africa women was called off due to heavy rain, with only two overs having been played.

India won the toss and elected to bat first, as Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues came out to open the innings. However, the sky opened up after just two overs, and play was suspended with the Women in Blue at a score of 4-0.

Having lost to India in the tri-series opener, South Africa was looking to even the score with India ahead of a repeat clash in the final.

India will play South Africa in the final of the tri-series tournament on February 2.

