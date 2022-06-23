IND-W v SL-W 1st T20I Live Updates: Ranasinghe double strike hurts India, Shafali-Harmanpreet rebuild

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's tour of Sri Lanka. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I will take you through the updates from the 1st T20I between the two sides in Dambulla on Thursday.

LIVE SCORE: INDIA 40/2 ( 7 overs)



IND 44/2 (8 overs):

IND 40/2 (7 overs): Ama Kanchana comes on for her first over and proves a little expensive, giving away eight runs. I wonder how the youngster perceives this. As a show of faith, or a test to make up for that catch. Nevertheless, the Indian pair are still there and Shafali this time uses a fuller delivery and cuts it through cover point for four.

IND 32/2 (6 over): Ranasinghe continues. Shafali is chiopping away slowly. She starts off with two runs over cover point. Harmanpreet has decided to clean up Dambulla as she goes for yet another sweep shot and this one rockets away to the fence for four. CHANCE FOR SRI LANKA BUT DROPPED. Harmanpreet Kaur has been gifted a life by Ama Kanchana who seems to have dropped a sitter. Another sweep shot which was dropped at backward square. Just how much is this going to cost Sri Lanka?

IND 24/2 (5 overs): Harmanpreet Kaur has joined Shafali here in the middle. The two will be careful to not let another wicket fall. And Sri Lanka too is keeping things tight to pile on the pressure after the double jackpot from the last over. Harmanpreet negotiates a boundary anyway with her signature sweep shot. Show of intent from the Indian skipper as she sends the arm ball to the fence. Nearly thought that was a six.

Kumari returns.

IND 19/2 (4 overs) : AND SHE DELIVERS! And it's the big fish. Smriti Mandhana who holes out to Chamari Athapaththu at mid-on. Ranasinghe tossed up this delivery to Mandhana who was clearly itching to free up her arms a bit but the result is a prized catch for SL. Oh hold on, Ranasinghe strikes again! Meghana goes for a duck. We've seen her heroics in India's NZ tour before the World Cup and in the Women's T20 Challenge but she will walk back doing no damage to SL. She tries to make something of this delivery drifting outside off but holes out to a delighted Athapaththu who comes in from mid-off. ADVANTAGE Sri Lanka. No hat-trick for Ranasinghe but she's given off three runs for 2 wickets. Job well done. Wickets Smriti Mandhana c Athapaththu b Ranasinghe 1 (6b 0x4 0x6); Sabbhineni Meghana c Athapaththu b Ranasinghe 0 (1b 0x4 0x6)

Athapaththu now relies on Oshadhi Ranasinghe to try and find a wicket here.



IND 16/2 (3 overs): Shafali continues to look like the more confident, or should we say, comfortable of the two batters. She brings up her second boundary with some sweet timing to send this through mid off for four. Prabodani is sticking to fuller deliveries. It's not doing much harm but it's not troubling the openers too much.



Prabodani continues from the other end. She seems to be struggling with her lines a little. It helps that the Indian openers are still settling in and trying to manufacture shots.

IND 10/0 (2 overs): Shafali Verma mistimes her first shot but makes no mistake with Kumari's second ball. The Sri Lankan tosses it up to Verma who nicely places this in the extra cover region between fielders to give India its first boundary. Kumari recovers to give away just a single more.



Athapaththu sends in left arm spinner Sugandika Kumar.



IND 5/0 (1 over): A cautious start from the openers as they try and understand how the pitch is playing. Prabodhani will be happy to not give these two a boundary. A small misfield on the last delivery gifted India a run too. Early nerves for the hosts perhaps?

2pm: Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana take guard for India. Udeshika Prabodhani starts for Sri Lanka with her left arm medium pace.

1:50pm: TOSS: India won the toss, chose to bat first.



1:45pm: MATCH PREVIEW BY Shayan Acharya

For any cricket team, touring Sri Lanka is a challenge. The conditions are different, the wickets often tend to aid the spinners and it becomes difficult to overcome the early jitters.

Harmanpreet Kaur will hope that her team does not have much trouble in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The Indian cricketers haven’t played international cricket for nearly three months, so their initial target would be to make sure they assess the conditions well and then put their best foot forward.

While Harmanpreet believes it will be easier for her and the team to have a single captain for all formats, things may not be that rosy. With the Commonwealth Games around the corner, the Indian team management wants to treat this series as preparation for the multi-nation event to be held in Birmingham next month. Keeping that in mind, it will be important to get the playing combination right.

“We are looking at consistency and winning habits… Moving forward, we want to win World Cups, but it’s important to build a squad that can compete in every condition and against every opponent. That’s what we are working on,” Powar had said before leaving for Sri Lanka.

Quite evidently, Powar and the team think-tank believe that with the side going through a transition, the young players need to be given chances to cement their places. In the absence of seasoned fast bowlers Shikha Pandey and Sneh Rana, the series against Sri Lanka could be a good opportunity for those who are playing to make a name and take charge.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Chamari Athapaththu, however, has warned the touring team that they have got some planning done to tackle the Indian spinners, who have not been in their best of forms over the last few months. While many feel that the conditions in Sri Lanka would be helping the seasoned campaigners like Poonam Yadav to strike form, the host team, too, has the firepower to put up a strong fight.

Experienced names like Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari and Athapaththu herself headline this team, which is coming into this series after a whitewash at the hands of Pakistan. Sri Lanka however was imperious in its Commonwealth Games qualifier, booking a berth for the Games in Birmingham by beating the very side which knocked it out of the reckoning for the World Cup earlier this year - Bangladesh.

There has hardly been a build-up to the series, barring a few media conferences. While spectators will be allowed for the series, quite surprisingly, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed broadcasters and overseas partners confirmed their streaming details a little over 12 hours before the first game. But brushing the negatives aside, both the teams will be hoping to give their best shot. After all, the next couple of weeks will give them a fair idea in terms of their preparation ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

1:30pm: Here's a look at the squads of both nations

India Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka squad

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi.



1:00pm Where can we watch this game - chaos for Indian fans as telecast confirmed on eve of first match

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday announced that the limited-overs home series against India, beginning on Thursday, will be streamed live on the cricket board’s official YouTube channel and will be broadcast on Dialog 1.

After dilly-dally, late on Wednesday, it was announced that FanCode will stream the series for free in India.

There were no clarity until Wednesday evening on whether the cricket fans in India will be able to watch the tournament live on television as the SLC claimed that for overseas platforms, “discussions are still on”.

In the pre-match media interaction, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hinted that some last moment arrangements were being made for the series to be broadcast.





Fancode will stream the matches of India's Tour of Sri Lanka for Indian audiences. The streaming is free.

"As far I know, it is being broadcast live. I was informed today that there were some last-minute plans to ensure that it is broadcast," Harmanpreet said.

Since 2017, only two series involving India have not had full broadcast - the first being the India tour of South Africa in 2018, which was broadcast partially, followed by the India tour of Sri Lanka in 2018.

The T20I series will be played in Dambulla from Thursday, followed by the ODI series, a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25, in Pallekele between July 1 to 7.

