IND-W v SL-W LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India to bowl as Sri Lanka wins Toss; Playing XI, Dream11 prediction

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of India's tour of Sri Lanka. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates from the 2nd T20I between the two sides in Dambulla.

TOSS: Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bat

Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad



1:20pm: IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy squad

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeevani Batters: Nilakshi de Silva, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma



All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera (vc), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad Composition: IND 7:4 SL Credits Left: 1.0





PREVIEW



Harmanpreet's team India will have a series win in sight when it faces Sri Lanka in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Saturday.

India's top-order will have some work to do this time around after failing in unison in the first match. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will have to remain positive and will hope for quick starts in the PowerPlay. Sabbhineni Meghana, who shone in the recently-concluded Women's T20 Challenge 2022, will also aim to fire from the no. 3 slot.

India's T20 middle-order is exuding positivity with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh. India's bowlers did a commendable job in the first game where it restricted the Lankans to 104/5 in 20 overs during their 139-run chase. Spin bowling was India's strength during the match, with Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav picking three wickets while restricting the runflow.

To level the series, Sri Lanka will have to work really hard on their batting. Their batting did not shine in the first match. Except for Kavisha Dilhari, who scored 47*, nobody looked in the right form. SL will have to work on putting in runs during the chase at a proper speed and not go too overboard and lose wickets. The Lankan bowling attack was great during the first T20I and the side will be looking forward to continuing their good show in the upcoming matches.

Pacer Oshadi Ranasinghe and spinner Inoka Ranaweera will be looking forward to doing well for their respective bowling attacks. Whatever the result will be, fans will get to see a great contest between both sides.

All the action from the second T20I will be live and exclusive on 27thsports.com and FanCode from Saturday, June 25, 2022, 2 PM onwards. The series is not being telecasted on TV. You can also watch the match on Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube channel.

- ANI

SQUADS

India Squad Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad Sri Lanka Squad Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi.





Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd WT20I?

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday announced that the limited-overs home series against India, beginning on Thursday, will be streamed live on the cricket board’s official YouTube channel and will be broadcast on Dialog 1.

After dilly-dally, late on Wednesday, it was announced that FanCode will stream the series for free in India.

There were no clarity until Wednesday evening on whether the cricket fans in India will be able to watch the tournament live on television as the SLC claimed that for overseas platforms, “discussions are still on”.

In the pre-match media interaction, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hinted that some last moment arrangements were being made for the series to be broadcast.





Fancode will stream the matches of India's Tour of Sri Lanka for Indian audiences. The streaming is free.

"As far I know, it is being broadcast live. I was informed today that there were some last-minute plans to ensure that it is broadcast," Harmanpreet said.

Since 2017, only two series involving India have not had full broadcast - the first being the India tour of South Africa in 2018, which was broadcast partially, followed by the India tour of Sri Lanka in 2018.

The T20I series will be played in Dambulla from Thursday, followed by the ODI series, a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25, in Pallekele between July 1 to 7.

