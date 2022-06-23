IND-W vs SL-W series: Free stadium entry for fans in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, which is going through its worst economic crisis, decided to allow fans to the stadiums for the limited-overs series against the Indian women's cricket team 'free of charge', the country's cricket board said today.

The series between Sri Lanka and India will start on Thursday with the first match of the three-match T20I series at the RDICS, Dambulla.

"Fans, who want to witness the match can enter the ground via the main gate of the RDICS, Dambulla, which is situated on the side of the ‘Kurunagela-Dambulla road," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a press release.

All three T20Is will be played at the RDICS, Dambulla. While the first match is scheduled on June 23, the second and third T20Is will be played on June 25 and June 27, respectively.

The three-match ODI series will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The first ODI is scheduled for July 1, while the second and third ODIs will be played on July 4 and July 7 respectively.