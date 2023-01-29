Women's Cricket

U-19 Women's World Cup Live Streaming Info, INDW U-19 v ENGW U-19 Final: When and where to watch match today?

INDW U-19 v ENGW U-19, Final: Here is all you need to know about the final of the U-19 Women’s World Cup between India and England, happening in Potchefstroom.

Team Sportstar
29 January, 2023 11:49 IST
Indian captain Shafali Verma England captain Grace Scrivens before the final.

Indian captain Shafali Verma England captain Grace Scrivens before the final. | Photo Credit: TWITTER/ICC

Which TV channel will telecast INDW U-19 v ENGW U-19 Final live?

The final between India and England will be aired in India on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of the final?

The final between India and England will be streamed LIVE on Fancode.

At what time will the final start?

The final between India and England will begin at 5:15 PM IST.

When will the toss for the final take place?

The coin toss for the final of U-19 WC between India and Engalnd will take place at 4:45 PM IST.

When is the final?

The final between India and England is on Sunday, January 29.

Where will the final take place?

The final between India and England will be held at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom in South Africa.

SQUADS
India: Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehrawat, Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Richa Ghosh, Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam, Falak Naz and Yashasri Soppadhandhi
England: Grace Scrivens, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Bakers, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlov, Charis Pavley, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Seren Smale, Sophia Smale, Alexa Stonehouse and Maddie Ward.

