U-19 Women’s World Cup Live Streaming Info, INDW U-19 v ENGW U-19 Final: When and where to watch match today?

Which TV channel will telecast INDW U-19 v ENGW U-19 Final live?
The final between India and England will be aired in India on Star Sports Network.
Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs NZ 1st T20I?
The final between India and England will be streamed LIVE on Fancode.
At what time will IND vs NZ 1st T20I start?
The final between India and England will begin at 5:15 PM IST.
When will the toss for IND vs NZ 1st T20I take place?
The coin toss for the final of U-19 WC between India and Engalnd will take place at 4:45 PM IST.
When is IND vs NZ 1st T20I?
The final between India and England is on Sunday, January 29.
Where will IND vs NZ 1st T20I take place?
The final between India and England will be held at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom in South Africa.
SQUADS
India: Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehrawat, Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Richa Ghosh, Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam, Falak Naz and Yashasri Soppadhandhi
England: Grace Scrivens, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Bakers, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlov, Charis Pavley, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Seren Smale, Sophia Smale, Alexa Stonehouse and Maddie Ward.