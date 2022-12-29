The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on 10 th February 2023.

Team India will begin its campaign on 12 th February against Pakistan in Cape Town. Team India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semifinals. The final will be held on 26 th February 2023.

DATE OPPONENT VENUE 12th February Pakistan Cape Town 15th February West Indies Cape Town 18th February England Port Elizabeth 20th February Ireland Port Elizabeth

The Indian squad for the T20 showpiece was announced on Wednesday. Shikha Pandey made a comeback in the side after a 14 months. Shikha has likely taken Meghna Singh’s place in the squad after the seamer’s lacklustre run in recent games.

Harmanpreet and Co. are set to feature in a tri-series with South Africa and West Indies ahead of the World Cup. The series will begin on 19th January with the final scheduled for 2nd February.