Women's Cricket

India's Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 schedule: Full match list, date, venue

Here is the schedule of the four group stage fixtures India is set to play in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in February 2023.

Team Sportstar
29 December, 2022 07:53 IST
29 December, 2022 07:53 IST
(File) The Women’s T20 World Cup trophy

(File) The Women’s T20 World Cup trophy | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here is the schedule of the four group stage fixtures India is set to play in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in February 2023.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on 10 th February 2023.

Team India will begin its campaign on 12 th February against Pakistan in Cape Town. Team India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semifinals. The final will be held on 26 th February 2023.

DATEOPPONENTVENUE
12th FebruaryPakistanCape Town
15th FebruaryWest IndiesCape Town
18th FebruaryEnglandPort Elizabeth
20th FebruaryIrelandPort Elizabeth

The Indian squad for the T20 showpiece was announced on Wednesday. Shikha Pandey made a comeback in the side after a 14 months. Shikha has likely taken Meghna Singh’s place in the squad after the seamer’s lacklustre run in recent games.

Harmanpreet and Co. are set to feature in a tri-series with South Africa and West Indies ahead of the World Cup. The series will begin on 19th January with the final scheduled for 2nd February.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us