Jemimah Rodrigues on comeback performance: Every time you wear this India jersey, you're naturally pumped up

Coming in at number five, Jemimah Rodrigues did not succumb to the pressure created by the Sri Lankan bowlers and scored an unbeaten 36 from 27 balls, which included three fours and a six.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
DAMBULLA 24 June, 2022 07:40 IST

