Jhulan Goswami becomes joint highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup

India pacer Jhulan Goswami became the leading wicket-taker at the ICC Women's World Cup during the match against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

The veteran speedster equalled the wickets tally of Australia's Lyn Fullston with her 39th wicket at the Women's World Cup, dismissing New Zealand's Katey Martin. Goswami ended with figures of one for 41 in nine overs as the White Ferns posted 260 for nine in 50 overs.



The 39-year-old also has the most scalps in all Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs) with 248 wickets in 197 matches.