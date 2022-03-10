Women's WC Women's Cricket Jhulan Goswami becomes joint highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup The veteran India pacer took her 39th wicket at the World Cup to equal the tally of Australian Lyn Fullston against New Zealand on Thursday. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 10 March, 2022 10:12 IST Jhulan Goswami in action against New Zealand at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in Hamilton on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar CHENNAI 10 March, 2022 10:12 IST India pacer Jhulan Goswami became the leading wicket-taker at the ICC Women's World Cup during the match against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.The veteran speedster equalled the wickets tally of Australia's Lyn Fullston with her 39th wicket at the Women's World Cup, dismissing New Zealand's Katey Martin. Goswami ended with figures of one for 41 in nine overs as the White Ferns posted 260 for nine in 50 overs. Follow LIVE: IND-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup Live Score: India needs 261 to win; Vastrakar shines, Jhulan equals WC wickets record The 39-year-old also has the most scalps in all Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs) with 248 wickets in 197 matches. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :