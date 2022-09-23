Cricket Association of Bengal to organise special screening for Jhulan’s last international match

As Jhulan Goswami bows out of international cricket on Saturday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has organised a special screening of the final ODI between India and England on the big screen.

The state unit has tied up with Inox Forum in Kolkata for the initiative, and the fans will have an opportunity to watch Jhulan live in action on the big screen from 2:30 pm onwards on Saturday.

In the past, some of the leading multiplex operators in the country have organised live screenings of international games, but this is a unique initiative taken up by a BCCI-affiliated state unit.

Jhulan has featured in 203 ODIs and bagged 253 wickets - a world record. She has been economical in the ongoing ODI series.

While there has not been any official communication from the BCCI yet, Board chief Sourav Ganguly heaped praises on Jhulan on Thursday.

“Jhulan Goswami is an absolute legend. She has taken the most wickets in the history of women’s cricket. She is from Bengal Chakdah. I have a very cordial relationship with her. I had a lot of discussions with Jhulan Goswami regarding women’s cricket development. I had a chat with Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur as well,” Ganguly said.

“I am very happy for Jhulan. She is almost 40. She has had a remarkable career. Every sportsman’s and sportswoman’s life comes to an end. That is what sport is. But what Jhulan will leave is a rich legacy. She is a role model. She is finishing at Lord’s. And finishing at Lord’s is a dream,” the BCCI president said.

Ahead of the team selection for the England tour, the national selection committee spoke to Jhulan and talked about their plan for the future.