Navgire falls for 13-ball duck two days after fastest fifty in Women's T20 Challenge

Velocity's KP Navgire, after scoring the fastest fifty off 25 balls in the Women's T20 Challenge on Thursday, fell for a duck in the final against Velocity.

She struggled for 13 balls against an experienced bowling attack comprising West Indies' Deandra Dottin and World No. 1 T20 bowler Sophie Ecclestone of England.

The 26-year-old has been setting the domestic scene on fire with a prolific run in the recently-concluded Senior Women's T20 trophy. Navgire racked up 525 runs for Nagaland and led the run-scoring charts in the tournament.

In her first game in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh, she hammered a 76-ball 162 - making her the first Indian, male or female, to score more than 150 runs in a T20 match.

“After I scored 162, my teammates told me that I am the only Indian to cross the 150-run mark in T20s. I didn’t know about it and it felt really good,” Navgire told Sportstar about her record knock.

Navgire, who initially plied her trade for Maharashtra, made the switch to Nagaland after failing to receive enough opportunities to play in the state team. Her consistent performances took Nagaland to the knockouts but the side failed to make the quarterfinals.

Navgire elaborated further on her India debut dreams. “My aim is to guide India to a World Cup title and I am working hard to make it to the Indian team. I hope my performances will help,” she said.