Meg Lanning joins Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore in WPL auction

Team Sportstar
13 February, 2023 15:54 IST
Lanning and Alyssa Healy are among the 27 other Australians on the auction block.

Lanning and Alyssa Healy are among the 27 other Australians on the auction block. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia women’s team captain Meg Lanning joined Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi were involved in the bidding process before the latter acquired Lanning’s services. Lanning made her first international hundred at 18 and was captain at 21, the youngest person to do either for an Australian cricket team.

Lanning has been a member of six successful world championship campaigns, winning two Women’s Cricket World Cup and four ICC Women’s World Twenty titles.

The first player auctioned was India star Smriti Mandhana, who went to RCB after a furious bidding war for Rs 3.4 crore.

IPL franchise owners Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore all bought WPL teams, while the other two teams are the Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz.

