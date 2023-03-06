WPL 2023

WPL 2023: All-round Matthews helps Mumbai Indians demolish Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets

Hayley Matthews’ three-wicket haul (3/28) and unbeaten half-century (77 off 38 balls) helped Mumbai Indians comfortably dismantle Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Shayan Acharya
06 March, 2023 22:54 IST
06 March, 2023 22:54 IST
Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt put up an unbeaten 114-run partnership as Mumbai thumped Bangalore by nine wickets.

Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt put up an unbeaten 114-run partnership as Mumbai thumped Bangalore by nine wickets. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Hayley Matthews’ three-wicket haul (3/28) and unbeaten half-century (77 off 38 balls) helped Mumbai Indians comfortably dismantle Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

There’s no stopping Mumbai Indians.

After a convincing win against Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League opener a couple of days ago, the side kept the momentum going as it rode on Hayley Matthews’ all-round effort - a three-wicket haul, followed by an unbeaten 77 off 38 deliveries - to drub Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets.

At the Brabourne Stadium on Monday, RCB won the toss and opted to bat, but the decision backfired as Matthews claimed three wickets (3 for 28) and spinner Saika Ishaque grabbed a couple of wickets (2 for 26) to restrict it to 155.

Also Read
WPL 2023: The Saika Ishaque story - From nearly quitting cricket to becoming Mumbai Indians’ spinner of choice

Coming off a 60-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in its last game, RCB started off strongly with Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine forging an opening stand of 39. Mandhana hammered Isabelle Wong for three fours in the fourth over, before Ishaque struck. Looking to clear the mid-wicket boundary, Devine was caught by Amanjot Kaur near the rope, and two balls later, Disha Kasat was cleaned up by Ishaque.

And in the next over, the sixth of the game, Matthews removed Mandhana and Heather Knight off successive deliveries to turn things Mumbai’s way. As RCB lost wickets at regular intervals and was reeling at 71-5, the lower-order batters - Richa Ghosh (28 off 26), Kanika Ahuja (22 off 13) and debutant Shreyanka Patil (23 off 15) - stepped up to guide the team to a competitive total.

In the eighth over, Ghosh survived a caught behind appeal off Nat Sciver-Brunt off a short ball, but was involved in the run-out of Ellyse Perry in the next over. With Kanika and Patil’s cameos, RCB managed to reach the 150-run mark, though it was at least 20-25 runs short.

Also Read
MI vs RCB Highlights WPL 2023: MI 159/1 (14.2 overs) beats RCB 155 by 9 wickets - Matthews, Scriver-Brunt hit half-centuries

However, chasing a tricky total, Mumbai Indians had a walk in the park as none of the RCB bowlers could make a mark. Making the most of a batting surface, Matthews first forged a 45-run opening stand with Yastika Bhatia and after the latter was trapped leg before by Preeti Bose, the West Indies ace stood firm and built a 114-run partnership with Nat-Sciver Brunt for the second wicket.

While Matthews’ brought up her 50 in just 26 balls, Brunt held fort at the other end, with a steady 55 off 29. While some shoddy fielding was on display by RCB, Matthews hit boundaries at will and made sure that she did not allow the opponent to bounce back. As the two guided the team home with 34 balls to spare, MI fans chanted ‘Mumbai, Mumbai’ to celebrate the team’s second win on the trot.

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us