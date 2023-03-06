WPL 2023

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2023: Predicted Playing XI, Squads for today’s match

MI-W vs RCB-W: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

06 March, 2023 17:21 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to regroup as quickly as possible before it takes on high-flying Mumbai Indians in its second Women’s Premier League fixture at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-Keeper: R Ghosh
Batsmen: H Knight, S Devine, H Kaur, S Mandhana (vc)
All-Rounders: E Perry, H Matthews, N Sciver, A Kerr (C)
Bowlers: M Schutt, S Ishaque

Despite having a star-studded unit, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB went down to Delhi Capitals in its opener on Sunday and with very little time for a turnaround, it will be a challenge to address the weak links.

Against RCB, Mumbai’s batting will revolve around Harmanpreet, while the bowling department will hope for spinner Saika Ishaque to keep the momentum going. The Bengal spinner claimed four wickets against the Giants and would be hoping to ride high against a star-studded RCB. 

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad

MI-W vs RCB-W Probable Playing XI
MI-W Predicted Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
RCB-W Predicted Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

