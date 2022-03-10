Mithali Raj plays 150th WODI as India captain

India skipper Mithali Raj completed 150 matches as captain of the national side against New Zealand during the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in Hamilton on Thursday.

Raj has played the most number matches as captain of a national team in Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs), with former England skipper Charlotte Edwards a far second with 117 matches.

The 39-year-old legend has also skippered India in 32 T20Is and eight Test matches and is the leading run-scorer in WODIs with over 7000 runs in her 23-year long career.

Harmanpreet Kaur holds the record for having captained India in most T20Is, leading the side in 66 games, while Edwards tops the overall charts with 93 matches as skipper.

In Women's Tests, Trish McKelvey has the distinction of most matches as captain, having led New Zealand in 14 Tests between 1966 and 1979 while Shantha Rangaswamy tops the list amongst Indians, with 12 matches as skipper in the longest format.