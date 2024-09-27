MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Which is the most successful team in Women’s T20 World Cup?

Defending champion Australia is the most successful team, winning the title six times in eight editions.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 15:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Meg Lanning of Australia lifts the Women’s T20 World Cup after winning the final against South Africa.
Meg Lanning of Australia lifts the Women’s T20 World Cup after winning the final against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Meg Lanning of Australia lifts the Women’s T20 World Cup after winning the final against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to take place from October 3-20 across two cities in the UAE: Dubai and Shrajah.

The tournament features 10 teams split into two groups of five. The top six teams from the previous edition qualified automatically for 2024 — Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies — as well as the original host Bangladesh.

Defending champion Australia is the most successful team, winning the title six times in eight editions. The team won its first crown in 2010 and defended it for the next two editions (2012, 2014).

After losing the 2016 final, it bounced back in 2018 and managed to win the next three titles in a row (2020, 2023).

Five out of six titles were won by Australia under the captaincy of Meg Lanning, making her the most successful captain in women’s cricket history.

Women’s T20 World Cup Winners
2009: England
2010: Australia
2012: Australia
2014: Australia
2016: West Indies
2018: Australia
2020: Australia
2023: Australia

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Australia /

Meg Lanning

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern relishing test against champion Leverkusen, says Kompany
    AP
  2. Which is the most successful team in Women’s T20 World Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SAFF U-17 Championship: Upbeat India takes on Nepal in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA bans Barcelona fans from one away game in Champions League for racist conduct
    AP
  5. Coaches, youth system and wage structure: What can ISL learn from its Asian counterparts?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee, Joan Mathew Jacob
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Which is the most successful team in Women’s T20 World Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 prize money breakdown: Winner to pocket Rs 19.6 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lisa Sthalekar: Between India and Australia, Aussies still have a slight edge
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: All updated squads and players list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Richa Ghosh interview: A finisher’s unfinished business at the T20 World Cup
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern relishing test against champion Leverkusen, says Kompany
    AP
  2. Which is the most successful team in Women’s T20 World Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  3. SAFF U-17 Championship: Upbeat India takes on Nepal in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA bans Barcelona fans from one away game in Champions League for racist conduct
    AP
  5. Coaches, youth system and wage structure: What can ISL learn from its Asian counterparts?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee, Joan Mathew Jacob
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment