Which is the most successful team in Women’s T20 World Cup?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to take place from October 3-20 across two cities in the UAE: Dubai and Shrajah.

The tournament features 10 teams split into two groups of five. The top six teams from the previous edition qualified automatically for 2024 — Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies — as well as the original host Bangladesh.

Defending champion Australia is the most successful team, winning the title six times in eight editions. The team won its first crown in 2010 and defended it for the next two editions (2012, 2014).

After losing the 2016 final, it bounced back in 2018 and managed to win the next three titles in a row (2020, 2023).

Five out of six titles were won by Australia under the captaincy of Meg Lanning, making her the most successful captain in women’s cricket history.