Women's Cricket

WPL auction: Mumbai Indians signs Nat Sciver-Brunt for Rs 3.2 crore

Team Sportstar
13 February, 2023 15:31 IST
Mumbai Indians signed English all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt for Rs 3.2 crore.

Mumbai Indians signed English all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt for Rs 3.2 crore at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai began the bidding at Sciver-Brunt’s base price of Rs 50 lakh before Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz joined the bidding war. However, Mumbai had the last laugh.

Nat Sciver-Brunt guided England to victory with an unbeaten 40 in her team’s 2023 T20 World Cup campaign opener against the West Indies.

A total of 448 players are up for auction at the inaugural WPL auction in Mumbai, but only between 75 and 90 players will secure spots. The five franchises can buy a minimum of 15, and maximum of 18, players.

IPL franchise owners Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore all bought WPL teams, while the other two teams are the Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz

