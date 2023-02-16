Women's Cricket

Muneeba hits landmark century as Pakistan defeats Ireland at T20 World Cup

Muneeba Ali became the first ever woman to score a hundred for Pakistan in Twenty20 internationals when she smashed 102 to set-up a 70-run win over Ireland.

16 February, 2023
Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali celebrates after scoring her century.

Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali celebrates after scoring her century. | Photo Credit: AFP

Opening batter Muneeba Ali became the first ever woman to score a hundred for Pakistan in Twenty20 internationals when she smashed 102 to set-up a 70-run win over Ireland in the T20 World Cup at Newlands on Wednesday.

The bespectacled left-hander spurred Pakistan to a total of 165 for five after they were sent in to bat.

Ireland was bowled out for 95, with left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu claiming career-best figures of four for 18.

The slightly-built Muneeba had not previously scored a half-century in 44 T20 internationals although she made a one-day international hundred against the same opponents in Lahore last November.

Muneeba and veteran Nida Dar (33) shared a third-wicket partnership of 101.

Muneeba faced 68 balls and hit 14 fours in her landmark innings.

Ireland beat Pakistan 2-1 in a T20 series in Pakistan in November but was outplayed in a match between two sides who lost their opening World Cup matches.

Ireland lost opening batters Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis inside the first five overs.

Orla Prendergast made a spirited 31 off 21 balls and Eimear Richardson hit powerfully to make 28 off 17 deliveries but Ireland never threatened to get near the Pakistan total.

Sandhu dismissed both the leading scorers and was the main destroyer of the Ireland batting.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 165-5 in 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 102, Nida Dar 33; A. Kelly 2-27) v Ireland 95 in 16.3 overs (O. Prendergast 31; Nashra Sandhu 4-18, Nida Dar 2-5, Sadia Iqbal 2-17).

