NZ-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup Live: Rain delay, loss of overs possible in Dunedin; next inspection at 5:30AM IST

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dunedin on Monday.



5:10AM: It is still raining at Dunedin. Next inspection in 20 minutes. This game is a homecoming for Suzie Bates who will be grumpily watching proceedings from the pavilion if I am guessing right.

4:45AM: We are still waiting for news from the middle. Cut off time for a start in this game today is 4pm local time which will be in around four hours from now. We wait with bated breath.

4:30AM: We're waiting to see what's come of the inspection expected to happen sometime now but the mood generally is that we hope we don't see a washout. This is one of the most open World Cups we've seen and every game will come in handy to swing playoff chances in one's favour. The sky was brighter 30 minutes ago. Let's wait for what's going on now. The showers have not been heavy so that's a positive I guess.



4:07AM: There is still a drizzle, plus covers are on. The outfield will have to be drained before we can begin. Expect a truncated game today. Another inspection in 30 minutes.



3:30AM: There has been a delay due to heavy rain in Dunedin. The next inspection is to be around 4:10-4:15am IST. Stay tuned for updates





Dampner. Quite literally - Getty Images

PREVIOUS RESULTS:

- Bangladesh lost to South Africa by 32 runs: Women's World Cup Highlights: SA v BAN: South Africa beats Bangladesh by 32 runs; Khaka stars with four wickets

- New Zealand lost to West Indies by 3 runs: Women's World Cup Highlights: NZ: 256/10 - West Indies wins last-over thriller vs New Zealand by 3 runs in tournament opener



This loss featured THAT DEANDRA DOTTIN OVER!

Squads:



BANGLADESH: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin

Travelling Reserves: Nuzhat Tasnia, Sanjida Akter



NEW ZEALAND: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Travelling reserves: Molly Penfold



How have the teams fared in the World Cup so far:

NZ: The omens are good for the hosts, who won the tournament last time it was played in New Zealand 22 years ago.

The White Ferns won a thrilling final by four runs against Australia on that occasion, successfully defending 184 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval to exact revenge for a defeat against the same opponents three years before.

New Zealand were also runners-up in 1993 and 2009, while Debbie Hockley remains way out in front on the list of the competition’s all-time leading batters having plundered 1,501 runs between 1982 and 2000.

BAN: Bangladesh are yet to make an appearance at the tournament but have several players who could add their name to competition folklore in 2022.

Captain Nigar Sultana is among them while Rumana Ahmed has shone with bat and ball in the ODI arena in recent years.



READ: Women's World Cup 2022: Matthews shines as Windies upset New Zealand in opening game



3 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #4 will see WC debutant Bangladesh take on host New Zealand.

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.