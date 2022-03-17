Women's Cricket NZ-W v SA-W Women's World Cup Live Score: Quick wickets yield advantage to South Africa Women's World Cup 2022 NZ v SA: Get live scores, commentary and updates from the CWC 2022 game between New Zealand and South Africa in Hamilton on Thursday. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 March, 2022 07:46 IST Shabnim Ismail removed Suzie Bates early after New Zealand chose to bat against South Africa in a World Cup fixture in Hamilton on Thursday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 March, 2022 07:46 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between New Zealand and South Africa in Hamilton on Thursday. LIVE MATCH CENTRE: TOSS: New Zealand won the toss and chose to batRESULTS IN CWC 2022 SO FAR:South Africa:- Beat England by 12 runs- Beat Pakistan by 7 wickets- Beat England by 3 wicketsNew Zealand- Lost to Windies by 3 runs- Beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets- Beat India by 62 runs- Lost to Australia by 141 runs3 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Match #16 will see South Africa take on host New Zealand.Where to watch - Live Streaming detailsThe ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.