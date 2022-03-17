NZ-W v SA-W Women's World Cup Live Score: Quick wickets yield advantage to South Africa

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between New Zealand and South Africa in Hamilton on Thursday.



LIVE MATCH CENTRE:

RESULTS IN CWC 2022 SO FAR:

South Africa:

- Beat England by 12 runs

- Beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

- Beat England by 3 wickets

New Zealand

- Lost to Windies by 3 runs

- Beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets

- Beat India by 62 runs

- Lost to Australia by 141 runs



3 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #16 will see South Africa take on host New Zealand.

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.