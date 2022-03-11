Women's Cricket

PAK-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup LIVE: Wolvaardt falls after fifty, quick wickets hurt South Africa

Women's World Cup 2022 PAK v SA: Get live scores, commentary and updates from the CWC 2022 game between Pakistan and South Africa in Tauranga on Friday.

SCORES×
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 11 March, 2022 08:52 IST

Pakistan will bowl first against South Africa in their Women's World Cup encounter in Mount Maunganui on Friday.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 11 March, 2022 08:52 IST

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between Pakistan and South Africa in Tauranga on Friday.

LIVE MATCH CENTRE:

------------------------------------------------------------

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Wolvaardt, Lee, Brits, Luus (c), du Preez, Kapp, Tryon, Chetty (wk), Ismail, Klaas, Khaka

Pakistan: Ameen, Khan, Mahroof (c), Sohail,  Dar,  Riaz, Sana, Baig,  Nawaz (wk), Sandhu, Fatima

Pitch report: Fresh pitch that seems to have a generous covering of grass. Seamers should be delighted!

TOSS: Pakistan opt to bowl first. Lee returns for SA, still no sign of Muneeba for Pakistan

6:00 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #9 will see Pakistan take on South Africa.

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App