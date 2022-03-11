PAK-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup LIVE: Wolvaardt falls after fifty, quick wickets hurt South Africa

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between Pakistan and South Africa in Tauranga on Friday.



Playing XIs:



South Africa: Wolvaardt, Lee, Brits, Luus (c), du Preez, Kapp, Tryon, Chetty (wk), Ismail, Klaas, Khaka

Pakistan: Ameen, Khan, Mahroof (c), Sohail, Dar, Riaz, Sana, Baig, Nawaz (wk), Sandhu, Fatima

Pitch report: Fresh pitch that seems to have a generous covering of grass. Seamers should be delighted!

TOSS: Pakistan opt to bowl first. Lee returns for SA, still no sign of Muneeba for Pakistan

6:00 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #9 will see Pakistan take on South Africa.

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.