Cricket Women's Cricket Women's Cricket Senior Women's T20 trophy: Railways beats Maharashtra to win 10th title Railways beat Maharashtra by seven wickets to win its record-extending 10th Senior Women's T20 trophy on Wednesday. PTI SURAT 04 May, 2022 19:35 IST Railways defended its Senior Women's T20 trophy as it beat Maharashtra by seven wickets in the final in Surat on Wednesday. Half-centuries from Dayalan Hemalatha (65) and opener S Meghana (52) helped the Sneh Rana-led Railways chase down the 161-run target in 18.1 overs to clinch its record-extending tenth title.Earlier in the day, skipper Smriti Mandhana who elected to bat first, set-up the Maharashtra innings with her 56-ball 84, comprising 11 fours and three sixes.