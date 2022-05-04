Senior Women's T20 trophy: Railways beats Maharashtra to win 10th title

Railways defended its Senior Women's T20 trophy as it beat Maharashtra by seven wickets in the final in Surat on Wednesday.

Half-centuries from Dayalan Hemalatha (65) and opener S Meghana (52) helped the Sneh Rana-led Railways chase down the 161-run target in 18.1 overs to clinch its record-extending tenth title.

Earlier in the day, skipper Smriti Mandhana who elected to bat first, set-up the Maharashtra innings with her 56-ball 84, comprising 11 fours and three sixes.

