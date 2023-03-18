RCB vs GG Dream 11 Prediction WPL 2023: Playing XI prediction, squads, fantasy captain picks for match today

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to keep its qualification hope alive when it meets Gujarat Giants in a Women’s Premier League league fixture in Mumbai on Sunday.
The Mandhana-led side has had an unforgettable campaign thus far in WPL 2023, with a solitary win coming in their previous game where the women in reb & black beat UP Warriorz by five wickets. A defeat would see RCB missing out on playoff contention.
Sneh Rana’s team is also struggling in the league so far. It has only won two of its six games, so a win tonight will increase its chances of making the playoffs.
Predicted Playing XIs
Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Shobana Asha, Renuka Singh/Komal Zanzad
Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, D Hemalatha, Ashwani Kumari, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth, Hurley Gala/Mansi Joshi