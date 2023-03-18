Women's Cricket

RCB vs GG Dream 11 Prediction WPL 2023: Playing XI prediction, squads, fantasy captain picks for match today

RCB vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Get the WPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Predicted Playing XI, Pitch Report and Injury Updates for the match 16 of WPL 2023.

Team Sportstar
18 March, 2023 13:57 IST
Sneh Rana of Gujarat Giants and Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sneh Rana of Gujarat Giants and Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to keep its qualification hope alive when it meets Gujarat Giants in a Women’s Premier League league fixture in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Mandhana-led side has had an unforgettable campaign thus far in WPL 2023, with a solitary win coming in their previous game where the women in reb & black beat UP Warriorz by five wickets. A defeat would see RCB missing out on playoff contention.

Sneh Rana’s team is also struggling in the league so far. It has only won two of its six games, so a win tonight will increase its chances of making the playoffs.

RCB vs GG Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt
All-rounder: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry (vc), Sophie Devine, Asha Shobna
Bowlers: Tanuja Kanwar
Team Composition: RCB 5-6 GG; Credits left: 14.5

Predicted Playing XIs

RCB

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Shobana Asha, Renuka Singh/Komal Zanzad

GG

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, D Hemalatha, Ashwani Kumari, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth, Hurley Gala/Mansi Joshi

SQUADS
GG: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt
RCB: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar

