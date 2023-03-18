RCB vs GG Dream 11 Prediction WPL 2023: Playing XI prediction, squads, fantasy captain picks for match today

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to keep its qualification hope alive when it meets Gujarat Giants in a Women’s Premier League league fixture in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Mandhana-led side has had an unforgettable campaign thus far in WPL 2023, with a solitary win coming in their previous game where the women in reb & black beat UP Warriorz by five wickets. A defeat would see RCB missing out on playoff contention.

Sneh Rana’s team is also struggling in the league so far. It has only won two of its six games, so a win tonight will increase its chances of making the playoffs.

RCB vs GG Dream11 Prediction Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh Batters: Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt All-rounder: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry (vc), Sophie Devine, Asha Shobna Bowlers: Tanuja Kanwar Team Composition: RCB 5-6 GG; Credits left: 14.5

Predicted Playing XIs

RCB

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Shobana Asha, Renuka Singh/Komal Zanzad

GG

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, D Hemalatha, Ashwani Kumari, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth, Hurley Gala/Mansi Joshi