Royal Challengers Bangalore - Full list of RCB matches in WPL 2023 - Schedule, fixtures, venue

Royal Challengers Bangalore will kickstart its 2023 Women’s Premier League campaign on March 5 with a clash against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne stadium.

It will then have a quick turnaround, as it will then take on Mumbai Indians on March 6, at the same ground and will conclude its league engagements against the same opponent on March 21.

Here are the full fixtures for Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2023.

DATE FIXTURE VENUE TIME IN IST March 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 3.30PM March 8 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7.30PM March 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7.30PM March 13 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7.30PM March 15 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7.30PM March 18 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7.30PM March 21 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 3.30PM

RCB was proactive in the auction, securing the most expensive player of the day in the form of Indian opener Smriti Mandhana.

“Smriti got plenty of captaincy experience. She is one of the players who know the conditions well, so that’s highly likely,” said Mike Hesson, the RCB director of cricket, about the possibility of Mandhana leading the Bengaluru-based franchise in the tournament.

The Bangalore side also secured the services of Aussie legend Ellyse Perry and New Zealand allrounder Sophie Devine.