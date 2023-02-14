Women's Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Full list of RCB matches in WPL 2023 - Schedule, fixtures, venue

Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 full schedule: Check the complete list of RCB’s WPL 2023 fixtures, match timings.

Team Sportstar
14 February, 2023 21:25 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore picked Smirti Mandhana for Rs 3.40 crore as the most expensive player of the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore picked Smirti Mandhana for Rs 3.40 crore as the most expensive player of the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Royal Challengers Bangalore will kickstart its 2023 Women’s Premier League campaign on March 5 with a clash against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne stadium.

It will then have a quick turnaround, as it will then take on Mumbai Indians on March 6, at the same ground and will conclude its league engagements against the same opponent on March 21.

Here are the full fixtures for Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2023.

DATEFIXTUREVENUETIME IN IST
March 5Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi CapitalsBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai3.30PM
March 8Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers BangaloreBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM
March 10Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP WarriorzBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM
March 13Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers BangaloreDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 15UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers BangaloreDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7.30PM
March 18Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat GiantsBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai7.30PM
March 21Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai IndiansDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai3.30PM

RCB was proactive in the auction, securing the most expensive player of the day in the form of Indian opener Smriti Mandhana.

“Smriti got plenty of captaincy experience. She is one of the players who know the conditions well, so that’s highly likely,” said Mike Hesson, the RCB director of cricket, about the possibility of Mandhana leading the Bengaluru-based franchise in the tournament.

The Bangalore side also secured the services of Aussie legend Ellyse Perry and New Zealand allrounder Sophie Devine.

RCB Women WPL 2023 squad
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Disha Kasat
Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar
Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy
All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Poonam Khemnar

