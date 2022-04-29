Cricket Women's Cricket Women's Cricket Senior Women's T20: Baroda beats Mumbai to enter semifinals Baroda chased down a daunting 172-run target set by Mumbai with eight balls to spare to seal a second successive semifinal berth in the tournament. Team Sportstar 29 April, 2022 21:57 IST FILE PHOTO: Radha Yadav-led Baroda beat Mumbai to reach its second successive Women's Senior T20 trophy semifinal. - IPL Team Sportstar 29 April, 2022 21:57 IST Baroda beat Mumbai by seven wickets to enter the Women's Senior T20 Trophy semifinal on Friday. Baroda, which topped Elite Group D, was set a daunting 172-run target by Mumbai to earn its second successive semifinal berth in the tournament. Riding on the fifty of opener Tarannum Pathan (55) and India batter Yastika Bhatia's 22-ball 33, Baroda got its chase off to a strong start before handy cameos from skipper Radha Yadav (31 n.o.) and Hrutu Patel (42 n.o.) sealed the chase with eight balls to spare.READ: Senior Women's T20: Haryana, Kerala, Himachal qualify for quarterfinals Earlier, Mumbai elected to bat first and paved its way to a hefty total on the back of brisk knocks in the top-order from Simran Shaikh (34), skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (21) and Humara Kazi (22), followed by Manali Dakshini (31 n.o.) and Saima Thakor (19 n.o. off nine balls) who provided the final flourish. PODCAST: Not Just A Man's World Podcast - Cracking the Aussie success formula ft. Lisa Sthalekar Baroda's win places it against the winner of the quarterfinal between Railways and Kerala in the last four.The remaining quarterfinal clashes will be played in Surat on Saturday. ResultsQuarterfinal 4: Mumbai 171/6 in 20 overs (S Shaikh 34, M Thakor 31*, Ridhi M 2/10) lost to Baroda 173/3 in 18.4 overs (T Pathan 55, Hrutu Patel 42*) Quarterfinal ScheduleApril 30: Quarterfinal 1: Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh; Quarterfinal 2: Odisha vs Haryana; Quarterfinal 3: Railways vs KeralaSemifinal 1 and 2: May 2Final: May 4 Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :