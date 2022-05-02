Senior Women's T20: Railways set up final clash with Maharashtra

Defending champion Railways notched up a comfortable 35-run win over Odisha in the second semifinal to set up a summit clash with Maharashtra in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy here on Monday.

Batting first, Railways posted 159 for two, riding on the twin fifties by S Meghana (84) and Nuzhat Parween (55).

While Meghana had nine boundaries and one six in her 63-ball innings, Parween hit the ball across the fence four times during her unbeaten knock that came off 51 balls.

In reply, Odisha could manage 124 for seven in their stipulated 20 overs with opener Madhuri Meheta top-scoring with a 25-ball 35.

Defending the total, Swagatika Rath (2/23) and Tanuja P Kanwer (2/25) snapped two wickets each, while Poonam Yadav (1/20) and Sneh Rana (1/14) took one each.

Earlier in the day, Yastika Bhatia scored a sublime 71 off 45 balls but that wasn't enough as Maharashtra outplayed Baroda by six wickets to enter the final.

The Smriti Mandhana-led Maharashtra restricted Baroda to 121 for seven after opting to field at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.