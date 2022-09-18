Women's Cricket

Shikha Pandey scores half century at Australian club tournament

Shikha Pandey, who was surprisingly left out from the Indian squad, scored 55 off 56 balls in Australia’s Katherine Raymont Shield competition on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
18 September, 2022 12:14 IST
18 September, 2022 12:14 IST
Shikha Pandey scored 55 off 56 balls in Australia’s Katherine Raymont Shield competition on Sunday.

Shikha Pandey scored 55 off 56 balls in Australia’s Katherine Raymont Shield competition on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Instagram: Wynnum Manly Cricket Club

Shikha Pandey, who was surprisingly left out from the Indian squad, scored 55 off 56 balls in Australia’s Katherine Raymont Shield competition on Sunday.

Shikha Pandey, who was surprisingly left out from the Indian squad, scored 55 off 56 balls in Australia’s Katherine Raymont Shield competition on Sunday.

Shikha, who has not featured for the national side since October 2021, is currently playing for Wynnum-Manly Cricket Club in the women’s First Grade competition.

Also Read
Struggling Indian team aims to give fitting farewell to Jhulan in ODI series against England

Batting at three, Shikha hit seven fours and one six to guide her team reach a total of 227 for seven against Valley District Cricket Club. However, her team was unable to defend the total and lost by four wickets.

On her Australian club debut last week, she produced a stunning performance with a century and picked two wickets against Sandgate-Redcliffe to record a massive 178-run win.

The 33-year-old joined the side to gain some game time ahead of the start of the women’s domestic season in India, which begins with the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in October.

Shikha was mysteriously dropped from the national squad after India’s tour to Australia in 2021, where she had made headlines with her delivery to dismiss the host’s Alyssa Healy. She would then fail to make India’s Women’s ODI World Cup squad and was also overlooked for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Also Read
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Groups, fixtures, schedule

Ahead of its campaign, head coach Ramesh Powar defended the composition of the squad while stating that players were picked on their current performances and consistency. “Each player who didn’t make the cut knows why she wasn’t picked. The communication from captain, coach and selectors isn’t a one-time communication... for the last six months, I have been very clear about their roles. I had told them what was expected of them. There’s competition for places, and if you don’t perform, you don’t get your chances,” said Powar.

Earlier this year, Shikha led Goa in the Women’s T20 Trophy. She struck 223 runs at a strike-rate of 128.9 and took four wickets from six matches as Goa fell in the pre-quarterfinals.

Shikha has represented India in 124 matches across formats and has scalped 119 wickets since her debut in 2014.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us