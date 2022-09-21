Smriti Mandhana became the fastest Indian woman to reach 3000 ODI runs during India’s second ODI against England in Canterbury on Wednesday.

Mandhana reached the feat in her 76th ODI innings, beating India legend Mithali Raj who crossed the mark in 88 innings.

The Indian opener is joint-third in the all-time list alongside Australia’s Karen Rolton and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt.

Australians Belinda Clark (62) and Meg Lanning (64) take the top-two spots in the all-time list.

Mandhana is the third Indian to reach 3000 ODI runs behind Mithali and current India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Mithali leads the batting charts in ODI cricket with 7805 runs in 211 innings.

Mandhana is the seventh-leading run-scorer among all women openers and has five centuries and 24 half-centuries to her name. The 26-year-old was instrumental in India’s seven-wicket over England in the first ODI with 99-ball 91.