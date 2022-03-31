SA-W vs ENG-W Women's World Cup 2022 Semifinal LIVE: South Africa, England clash for the right to face Australia in final

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Women's World Cup [CWC 2022] semifinal match between South Africa and England in Christchurch on Thursday.

What happened when the two met in the league stage:

South Africa produced an all-round display to beat defending champion England by three wickets to register a hat-trick of wins.

South Africa first rode on Marizanne Kapp's (five for 45), her best ODI bowling figures, to restrict four-time champion England to 235 for nine and then Laura Wolvaardt (77 off 101 balls) held the innings together as it overcame a late scare to chase down the target with four balls to spare. More about this game: Women's World Cup 2022: All-round South Africa beat England to register hat-trick of wins

SF 1: Aussies send the Windies packing: Alyssa Healy hit her fourth one-day century in a monumental opening stand as Australia cruised into the Women's World Cup final with a crushing 157-run victory over West Indies at Basin Reserve on Wednesday.

Australia will now face either holders England or South Africa, who meet in Thursday's second semi-final, in Christchurch on Sunday looking to claim the trophy for the seventh time in 12 editions of the World Cup.

All about the first semifinal here: Australia storms into Women's World Cup final after mammoth win over Windies

5 AM: Hello everyone! After 28 matches, we are finally at the business end of the 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A one-sided first semifinal saw Australia oust West Indies from the tournament by a whopping 157 runs to make yet another final. South Africa and England will clash in the second semifinal today for one remaining place in the final.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH? LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup semifinal match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar at 6:30 AM IST.