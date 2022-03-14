SA-W vs ENG-W Women's World Cup Live Score: Advantage South Africa as Kapp removes Wyatt, Knight

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between South Africa and England in Tauranga on Monday.





Toss: SA chose to bowl

6:00 AM: Match Preview:

England’s bowling was questioned following each of their two ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 defeats. England’s bowlers shipped 310 runs against Australia before more wayward bowling against the West Indies saw them miss out in another narrow loss.

The defending champions have now made it to Tauranga where they will face a South Africa team who are yet to really get going with the bat, despite winning both of their matches.



5:45 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #13 will see South Africa take on England at Mount Maunganui.

