South Africa’s Madison Landsman registers first hat-trick of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Madison Landsman became the first player to register a hat-trick in the ongoing U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa’s group stage fixture against Scotland on Monday.

South Africa survived a scare to beat Scotland in what was a thrilling contest in Benoni.

The Proteas were on the ropes at 20/4 and again at 43/6, but a superb 53 from 49 balls by Kayla Reyneke helped her side bat out the full allocation and reach a competitive total of 112/7.

Scotland started steadily with the bat, laying a platform before attempting to accelerate in the second half of the chase.

However, the risk of hitting out saw wickets tumble, with Madison Landsman the star performer with the ball, taking a superb hat-trick in the 15 th over to all but end Scottish hopes of reaching the target.

BREAKING DOWN THE HAT-TRICK A flighted delivery with the second ball of the over tempted Maryam Faisal into a big shot, but she was deceived in the air and a top edge looped up to give keeper Karabo Meso a simple catch. Niamh Muir was lured into a drive off the next delivery, spooning the ball into the covers where captain Oluhle Siyo clung on to the catch at the second attempt. And, with expectation rising and the field closing in, Landsman stepped up for the hat-trick ball with a chance to make history. The spinner gave it plenty of flight and again lured the batter into a poor choice of shot, with Orla Montgomery looking for the big heave and completely missing the ball, which clattered into off-stump [With inputs from ICC]

Landsman finished with figures of 4/12 from her four overs to register the unique milestone of being the first in the history of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup to register a hat-trick.