IND-W U-19 v ENG-W U-19 Final Live Score: ENG 1/1 - Titas Sadhu strikes in the first over; telecast, live streaming info

Welcome to the live coverage of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and England in Potchefstroom, South Africa. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and I’ll be taking you through the summit clash this evening.

LIVE SCORE: ENG: (1 OVER)

ENG 1/1 (1 OVER) Scrivens and Heap take strike for England with Titas Sadhu opening the bowl. She goes around the wicket to the England captain. India is tidy in the field to stop a Scrivens’ shot running away down cover, but the skipper and England are off the mark with that single. SADHU STRIKES! A slightly back of the length delivery to Liberty Heap sees her sky the shot and it falls back in the hands of the bowler. Heap walks for a duck.

PITCH AND CONDITIONS: It’s a bright sunny day in Potchefstroom. The wicket is a used one so we expect it to be a little low and slow.

REDEMPTION FOR SHAFALI; ENGLAND HOPING FOR ENCORE

Shafali Verma will come into this final seeking to make amends for an opportunity squandered in Australia three years ago. The teenager was the star in India’s meteoric T20 World Cup campaign but could not replicate her heroics in the final. India struggling in ICC knockouts is a phenomenon the U19 girls will want to throw away to the past and they have the firepower here to do it.

England meanwhile broke a million hearts when they beat India in the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup final. Grace Scrivens will hope she can do the same and lift that prestigious trophy in a few hours’ time.

CHEER SQUAD

Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, and a number of other senior England team members are at the venue to cheer their junior team on. Wonder if we’ll spot any of the Indian senior side members this evening. The Women’s T20 World Cup is set to begin in under 12 days (February 10), so a great place for some inspiration for Knight and Co.

TOSS: INDIA OPTS TO BOWL IN POTCHEFSTROOM. Which means England has never had to chase a total down throughout the tournament.

4:40PM IST: MATCH PREVIEW

After a groundbreaking month in the Rainbow Nation, which saw emerging nations take their place at cricket’s newest top table, the event has delivered a fitting finale between two well-matched sides.

India and England took contrasting paths in their respective semifinals, but both will be fully aware that a significant slice of history now beckons for the team that can deliver one more telling performance on Sunday.

India played perhaps, its most clinical cricket in dismantling New Zealand by eight wickets in the first semifinal, with wickets for Parshavi Chopra, fine fielding and yet more runs for the red-hot Shweta Sehrawat at the top of the order.

Skipper, Shafali Verma, will ask for a repeat of that dosage in the final because that will certainly give India a sincere shot at glory. Standing in their way, however, is the only unbeaten team left in the competition.

If India wins that final, it would be an excellent, though slightly belated, birthday gift for Shafali. She turned 19 on Saturday.

England had to draw on all its reserves of fortitude to outlast Australia in a cliffhanger of a second semifinal, eventually prevailing by three precious runs. Captain, Grace Scrivens, had the final say as she took the final Aussie wicket amidst unbearable tension.

England’s batters had produced its tamest display of the tournament, but this is a well-drilled side across all disciplines. Only once in this World Cup has England conceded more than 100, and that was 103 against Pakistan.

They are miserly and measured when they need to be, and there is plenty of variety to test India’s top-order. England will be fully aware that the powerful Richa Ghosh has been waiting to truly express herself in this competition, and she would love nothing more than to do that in the final.

Both teams have quality spin to call upon, especially on a surface that has been taking more and more turn as the tournament has worn on. Hannah Baker was at it again in the semi, snapping up three scalps to heap the pressure on Australia.

Chopra and Mannat Kashyap have been just as mesmeric for India, and the contest may well come down to which set of slow bowlers settles into their work best.

It is an occasion crying out for an individual to put their stamp on proceedings and deliver their country the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup trophy.

The final is also a clash for batting bragging rights. India vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat and England skipper Grace Scrivens are within touching distance of each other in the top run-getters tally. Can Sehrawat finish on top?

Neck-to-neck at the top 😮



Shweta Sehrawat and Grace Scrivens are up against each tomorrow in the Women's #U19T20WorldCup final 👀



Who will finish as the leading run-scorer? pic.twitter.com/6mmK7bOyrm — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2023

Toss at 4.45PM IST.

England has won all six tosses in the tournament so far and has four of the five highest totals in the tournament. India meanwhile has won three out of its six tosses. England is unbeaten in the tournament so far while India’s only blemish is a 7-wicket loss to Australia.

New to the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup? Here’s what you need to know before the final - This is the inaugural edition of the tournament, whoever wins tonight will be the first champions of the tournament - The U19 World Cup is happening in South Africa. The host nation could not qualify for the knockouts - India beat New Zealand in the semifinal while England got the better of Australia in a thriller

As the Indian girls set out to win their first ICC trophy (across U19 and senior category), they had a very special visitor in Potchefstroom - Javelin Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. The star athlete had a few words of wisdom for the Girls in Blue. Listen in.

𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐝𝐨𝐦! 👏🏻👏🏻



Just the motivation #TeamIndia needed ahead of the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup Final!



🗣️🗣️ Hear what Javelin thrower & Olympic Gold medallist @Neeraj_chopra1 had to say to the #WomenInBlue before the summit clash 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/vyDDedAj0v — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023

SQUADS India: Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehrawat, Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Richa Ghosh, Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam, Falak Naz and Yashasri Soppadhandhi England: Grace Scrivens, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Bakers, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlov, Charis Pavley, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Seren Smale, Sophia Smale, Alexa Stonehouse and Maddie Ward.

Where to watch or stream the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and England?

The U19 Women’s World Cup final between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream it on FanCode.