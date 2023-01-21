IND vs AUS, LIVE U19 Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia wins by seven wickets

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of India vs Australia U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Super Six match at North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom.

AUS 88/3 in 13.5 overs

A small mix up between the batter as short mid wicket dives to stop the ball. No damage done though. Moore swivels to pull a back of a length delivery through square leg. FOUR! A short and wide delivery is smashed but the cover fielder saves it. SIX! Moore finishing it in style. She charges out and parks the ball over the mid wicket boundary. A single down to mid on to win the match.

AUS 76/3 in 13 overs

SIX! Smith uses her feet to get to the pitch and smash it over long off. First maximum of the match. She then easily picks a single. A sweep to deep mid wicket for two runs by Moore. Two singles to end the over.

AUS 65/3 in 12 overs

Chopra with the ball. Another single for Moore to deep mid wicket. Smith misses a sweep and the ball misses the stumps by a whisker. Smith walks down, takes the ball on the full and collects a single to long off. Another single by Moore to long on.

AUS 61/3 in 11 overs

Shafali goes for a flatter delivery and strikes the pad. Appeals for an LBW but the ball was going down leg. A sweep shot to square leg off the third ball for one run. Australia using the spread out field to pick singles. Five runs off the over.

AUS 56/3 in 10 overs

Parshavi Chopra comes on and Smith pierces the gap between point and third man to collect four runs. Chopra then cramps Smith inside the crease and beats her. Wide ball in the over. Smith shuffles down the wicket and taps the ball to mid on. Again no room on offer for Smith and the ball is fielded at covers. Single to end the over.

AUS 49/3 in 9 overs

Shafali Verma takes the ball now. She sticks to the Indian tactic of offering flight. A single off the fourth ball is the first run in the over. She offers no pace and ends the over with two dot balls.

AUS 48/3 in 8 overs

Smith walks out off Yadav and taps for a single to mid on. A pull shot by Moore is stopped at mid wicket. Another top edge but the ball falls short of point. Another single off the last ball.

AUS 39/3 in 6 overs

Sonam Yadav comes on and Hayward hits her for four on the first delivery. A tossed up, slower ball gets her a dot ball. Hayward steps out and yet again an edge flies to third man. Two runs this time. GONE! Hayward is caught at point. She goes for a cut but miscues the shot.

Ella Hayward c Hrishita Basu b Sonam Yadav 7 (5)

AUS 31/2 in 5 overs

Archana Devi is introduced. She tosses the first ball up and the drive by Ginger is fielded at extra cover. Ginger is gone! Archana strikes in the first over. Ginger goes for a drive but finds Parshavi Chopra at cover. Hayward is out in the middle gets off the mark straight away. Just one run off the over.

Sianna Ginger c Parshavi Chopra b Archana 11 (13)

AUS 30/1 in 4 overs

Another edge off the first ball but this too flies through the gap for four runs. Another boundary by Pelle, this time down the ground. Pelle is OUT! She shuffles across and tries to pull but gets a top edge. Mannat catches at fine leg. Claire Moore starts with a drive to deep cover for a single. Australia gets another run after a misfield at mid on.

Kate Pelle c Mannat Kashyap b Titas Sadhu 17 (13)

AUS 20/0 in 3 overs

Pelle uses her wrist to flick Mannat to deep mid wicket for two runs. A flighted delivery is then mishit by Pelle. A charge down the wicket but Pelle gets a top edge which flies past the slip fielder and trickles away to the boundary. Mannat attempts to catch a ball going down the ground but misses. Ginger uses her feet to lift the ball over mid on for four runs.

AUS 9/0 in 2 overs

Titas Sadhu from the other end. She keeps the ball straight and begins with three dot deliveries. Pelle goes for a straight drive but the ball is collected by mid off. A similar shot on the next ball but the fielder had been taken back which allows a single. Gingers picks the gap between covers and point to collect two off the last delivery.

AUS 6/0 in 1 over

A single off the first delivery for Pelle followed by a no ball. Australia collects two off the free hit. Ginger picks another couple off the over.

AUS 0/0

Kate Pelle and Sianna Ginger to open for Australia. Mannat Kashyap starts the proceedings for India.

AUS needs 88 to win

That was disappointing from India. A team which has the highest total of the tournament, fell for just 87 runs today. The key names misfired and that hurt the side. Shweta Sehrawat tried her best but did not get support from the other end. Some late flourish by Basu and Sandhu saw India crawl closer to 100. The pitch seems to be holding up a little and India bowlers might be able to make something out of this. Mind you, India defended 99 runs against Australia in the warm up games.

IND 87 in 18.5 overs

McKenna brings herself back and Sadhu greets her with a cracking cover drive. Four runs. She jabs a ball to point and snatches a single before an overthrow lets her take the second. Sadhu goes for a big shot on the third delivery, gets a top edge and is caught at cover. Yadav falls short while completing a single on the penultimate delivery. That is the end of India’s innings. Bowled out for 87. Two wickets falling in the over.

Titas Sadhu c Lucy Hamilton b Rhys McKenna 14 (13)

Sonam Yadav run out (Amy Smith) 1 (1)

IND 80/8 in 18 overs

Basu is gone! She swings hard and gets a leading edge. Moore completes the dismissal at short third. First innings for Archana Devi at the World Cup and she is off the mark with a glance past square leg. Sadhu misses a cut shot next. Sadhu goes straight, Hayward tries to stop it but the ball races to the rope for four runs. A sweep on the last delivery for a single.

Hrishita Basu c Claire Moore b Ella Hayward 14 (23)

IND 74/7 in 17 overs

A slash and miss on the first two deliveries off the over. Ginger has been nearly unplayable today. A single to fine leg on the third delivery. Basu is unable to time a drive as the ball holds up after pitching. Dot ball. A swing over mid on and Basu gets a FOUR! A welcome boundary for India.

IND 68/7 in 16 overs

Basu clears the cover fielder with a slap shot to complete a single. After two failed attempts, Sadhu finally gets a straight drive away for a single. Two dots to end the over.

IND 66/7 in 15 overs

Basu places the ball through mid wicket and mid on but gets no power on it. Just a single. Kashyap top edges but the ball stays short of the fielder at covers. A slap shot is stopped by covers on the third ball. Kashyap is OUT! She skies a full delivery and the mid off fielder completes the catch. Ginger gets another wicket. Titas Sadhu is the new batter. A confident drive attempted on the first ball but she gets an outside edge. Basu steals another single off a failed scoop.

Mannat Kashyap c Kate Pelle b Sianna Ginger 1 (7)

IND 63/6 in 14 overs

An overthrow allows India to steal a run. Kashyap gets an edge but the ball falls short of the third man fielder. A cut shot by Basu next is stopped at covers. A wide delivery by Clark. A single on the next ball. A dot to finish the over.

IND 59/6 in 13 overs

Basu gets on her knee and hits a scoop, only for a run though. Chopra is beaten on the next two deliveries. Chopra GONE! She tries to pull a short delivery but gets no timing on that, Caught at mid on. Mannat Kashyap defends an inswinger on her first ball at the crease. A swing and a miss on the last ball.

Parshavi Chopra c Claire Moore b Sianna Ginger 8 (15)

IND 58/5 in 12 overs

A single on the fourth delivery of Hayward’s next over. Anther one on the fourth. Basu puts it to long on for one run off the last delivery.

IND 55/5 in 11 overs

Sianna Ginger resumes after the drinks break. Sehrawat taps the second ball through point for a single. Sehrawat is OUT! She goes to lift the ball over mid on but mistimes and is caught. This is the first time she has been dismissed in this tournament. Hrishita Basu walks in. A jaffa by Ginger. A hint of outswing and Basu is beaten on the fifth ball. Dropped on the last ball. Hall after two catches lets one slip. A reprieve for Basu.

Shweta Sehrawat c Claire Moore b Sianna Ginger 21 (29)

IND 52/4 in 10 overs

Hayward with her first over. Single off the third ball with a gentle tap to long on. A top edge for Sehrawat falls safe. Two dots to end the over.

IND 50/4 in 9 overs

McKenna with her second over. Gives away a single on the third ball. Wide adds another run to India’s account. Chopra then pokes at wide delivery, gets an edge which flies past the boundary for four runs. A defence on the next ball. McKenna strays on the pads and Chopra places it for a single to third man. Fifty up for India.

IND 43/4 in 8 overs

A gentle tap to third man for Sehrawat for one run. Ghosh then steps out and hits it over Maggie Clark’s head for four runs. Ghosh plays through point for two runs. Ghosh is gone! She gets caught behind! A very faint edge but Australia strikes again. India in deep, deep trouble. Parshavi Chopra joins Sehrawat. Appeals again on the last ball but the umpire denies.

Richa Ghosh c Paris Hall b Maggie Clark 7(7)

IND 36/3 in 7 overs

McKenna starts the seventh over with two dot balls. Sehrawat punishes a wide delivery for four runs - hoists it over extra cover. The fifth bal strays down the leg and Sehrawat guides it to fine leg. She seems to be hurt on that delivery. Ghosh dabs the last ball to covers.

IND 31/3 in 6 overs

Maggie Clark. strikes on the first ball! Sonia Mehdiya is castled! A full delivery which Mehdiya tries to work through the on side. She misses and the ball goes between bat and pad to knock the stumps. Richa Ghosh is the new batter. She defends the fourth delivery. A wide ball up next. An inswinger is driven straight and Richa completes a single. A misfield by Australia on the fifth delivery to gift four runs to Sehrawat and India. Another midfield by Australia allows India a single.

Sonia Mehdiya b Maggie Clark 2 (6)

IND 24/2 in 5 overs

Lucy Hamilton keeps the length full and Mehdiya struggles to get it away. A single off the third delivery. Sehrawat drives through covers but the ball is stopped. Sehrawat goes for big lofted shot on the last delivery but misses. Just one run off the over.

IND 23/2 in 4 overs

India completes a tight single off the first delivery. Trisha with a dive to reach home on time. Sehrawat trickles one down to third man with soft hands for one run. Another wide by Australia. Trisha is OUT! Trisha tries to cut a wide delivery and ends up edging to the keeper. A superb effort by the Paris Hall, diving to her right. Mehdiya is the new batter and is beaten on her first delivery. Mehdiya opens her account with a single to third man. Sehrawat’s cut shot is stopped at covers.

Gongadi Trisha c Paris Hall b Milly Illingworth 4 (4)

IND 19/1 in 3 overs

Sehrawat goes for a square drive off the third ball but miscues. The ball is in the air for a while but goes wide off point as India completes a single. Australia appeals for a caught behind but the umpire signals a wide. Trisha pulls the fourth ball to square leg for two runs. A diving effort to stop a boundary on the next delivery. Just a single for India. A dot ball to end the over.

IND 14/1 in 2 overs

Illingworth takes the new ball from the other end. India captain Shafali hangs back for a good length delivery but gets an edge which runs to the boundary through the third man region. Shafali slashes at a wide delivery but misses. A full toss is then flicked to the mid-wicket fielder for no run. Shafali gets a full length ball and she lefts it over cover-point region for four runs. Illingworth fires back with a bouncer off the fifth ball. Shafali is OUT! She steps out on the final delivery and tries to go over covers but gets a leading edge and is caught.

Shafali Verma c Rhys McKenna b Milly Illingworth 8 (6)

IND 6/0 after 1 over

Hamilton gets underway with a yorker. The very next ball, Sehrawat uses pace to guide it past point for two runs. Four runs off the fifth delivery - an overpitched delivery which is dispatched past covers. A dot ball to conclude the over.

India hunts Group 1 top spot

India is already sitting on top spot after two wins against South Africa and UAE in the previous stage. A win would solidify its place at the summit.

India vs UAE

India has the highest innings total in the tournament so far. Shafali Verma & Co. smashed 219/3 against UAE before reducing the opposition to 97/5.

Perfect record on the line

India is one of the four teams in the tournament to have a perfect record. The others teams are New Zealand, England and Bangladesh.

India Results so far

India has won each of its three matches in the tournament so far.

India vs South Africa - India won by 7 wickets

India vs UAE - India won by 122 runs

India vs Scotland - India won by 85 runs

Super Sehrawat

India will be looking to bank on opening batter Shweta Sehrawat’s form. Sehrawat is the second-highest run scorer in the tournament, amassing 197 runs in three matches. She has the chance to go past England’s Grace Scrivens in the match.

Lineups out!

Australia: K Pelle, S Ginger, C Moore, E Hayward, A Smith, LK Hamilton, R McKenna, PH Hall, E Wilson, MH Illingworth, M Clark

India: S Sehrawat, Shafali Verma, G Trisha, R Ghosh, S Mehdiya, H Basu, T Sadhu, Archana, M Kashyap, P Chopra, S Yadav

Toss Update

Australia has won the toss and elected to field.

India vs Australia, Super Six

Hello all! India starts its Super Six campaign against Australia. It has dominated the group stage, winning all three games so far. Shafali Verma and her side will hope to carry the form on to the next stage and advance to the semifinals. Australia suffered a shock defeat to Bangladesh and would want to leave that performance behind and qualify for the last four.

SQUADS

India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam. Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

Australia: Chloe Ainsworth, Jade Allen, Charis Bekker, Paris Bowdler, Maggie Clark, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Eleanor Larosa, Rhys McKenna, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Amy Smith, Ella Wilson. Standy players:Paris Hall, Samira Dimeglio, Sara Kennedy, Olivia Henry, Ananaya Sharma.

