The first edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup gets underway on Saturday, January 14. India will take on South Africa in its first match of the tournament at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday.

Where can I watch IND vs SA U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live on TV in India?

The India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will not be telecasted in India. Although, you can tune in to the Star Sports network to watch the knockout games.

Where can I watch IND vs SA U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live online in India?

The India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be streamed LIVE on FANCODE.

At what time will IND vs SA U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will begin at 5:15 PM IST.

Where will IND vs SA U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be held at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Who will be India captain in IND vs SA U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match?

The India U19 women’s team will be led by Shafali Verma in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Shafali has already played senior cricket for the Indian women’s team. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh is the other member of the senior cricket team who will feature in the U19 T20 World Cup.