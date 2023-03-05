UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants LIVE streaming info, Women’s Premier League: When and where to watch UPW vs GG WPL match today?

Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz will begin their Women’s Premier League campaign against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The game is the second fixture of the night in what will be the first double-header day of the season.

UPW vs GG streaming information

When is UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match?

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will be played on Sunday, March 5.

Where isUP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match happening?

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giantss Women’s Premier League match will be played at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match?

TheUP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Which channel will telecast UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match?

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India.

What time will the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will begin?

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will start at 7:30 pm IST, on March 5. The toss is at 7:00 pm.