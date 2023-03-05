WPL 2023

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants LIVE streaming info, Women’s Premier League: When and where to watch UPW vs GG WPL match today?

UPW vs GG WPL: Get the Live Streaming Info, when and where to watch and telecast details as UP Warriorz takes on Gujarat Giants.

Team Sportstar
05 March, 2023 11:57 IST
05 March, 2023 11:57 IST
Kiran Navgire of UP Warriorz during the UP Warriorz team practice session held at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on the 28th February 2023

Kiran Navgire of UP Warriorz during the UP Warriorz team practice session held at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on the 28th February 2023 | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

UPW vs GG WPL: Get the Live Streaming Info, when and where to watch and telecast details as UP Warriorz takes on Gujarat Giants.

Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz will begin their Women’s Premier League campaign against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The game is the second fixture of the night in what will be the first double-header day of the season.

UPW vs GG streaming information
When is UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match?
The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will be played on Sunday, March 5.
Where isUP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match happening?
The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giantss Women’s Premier League match will be played at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.
How and where to watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match?
TheUP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
Which channel will telecast UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match?
The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India.
What time will the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will begin?
The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match will start at 7:30 pm IST, on March 5. The toss is at 7:00 pm.

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us