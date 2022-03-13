Women's World Cup 2022: West Indies 40 fined for slow over-rate against India

West Indies was fined 40 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in its ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

Stafanie Taylor’s team was deemed to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

READ | Women's World Cup 2022: Australia beats New Zealand by 141 runs

Taylor pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Paul Wilson, third umpire Ahmed Shah Pakteen and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge.

Players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl in the allotted time, according to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.