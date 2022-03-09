Women's Cricket

WI-W v ENG-W Women's World Cup LIVE: West Indies: 225/6: Nation misses half century, Windies recover after Ecclestone onslaught

Women's World Cup 2022 WI v ENG: Get live scores, commentary and updates from the CWC 2022 game between England and West Indies in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Last Updated: 09 March, 2022 06:49 IST

Sophie Ecclestone removed Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor in a single over to swing momentum in England's favour in a World Cup game in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between England and West Indies in Dunedin on Wednesday.

3:15AM: West Indies has won the toss and chosen to bat first.

Playing XI:

ENG: Beaumont, Winfield-Hill, Knight, Sciver, Jones, Wyatt, Dunkley, Brunt, Ecclestone, Cross, Shrubsole

WI: Dottin, Matthews,Knight, Taylor, Campbelle, Nation, Henry, Alleyne, Mohammed, Selman, Connell


3 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #7 will see defending champion England take on West Indies

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

