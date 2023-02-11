Australia’s title defence begins against their Trans Tasman neighbours - New Zealand. Can they begin their campaign with a win?

TOSS: New Zealand chose to bowl

New Zealand are on a hot streak of T20I victories but will need to be at their best to progress from a difficult group stage as they chase a first title at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Arch-rival New Zealand have caused Australia some issues in the past and their first-up group encounter in Paarl could prove the most difficult match-up for the reigning champions.

Experienced openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates will attack Australia’s bowlers right from the outset, while young all-rounder Amelia Kerr is a more than capable match-winner on her day.

The Aussies won’t underestimate the Kiwis and will be ready for anything that is thrown at them and an entertaining encounter is assured.

BEST FINISH:

Australia have lifted the trophy at five of the seven editions of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with their first success coming in a dramatic final against New Zealand in the West Indies back in 2010.

STRENGTHS:

Australia boast four of the top six players on the current T20I batter rankings, while experienced pacer Megan Schutt leads a flexible bowling line-up that has a bevy of spin bowling options.

SQUADS AUSTRALIA Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham NEW ZEALAND Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Match schedule timings and streaming details for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup

The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.