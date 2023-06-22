Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Live Score: AUS 95/2 - Onus on Perry, McGrath

First five-day women’s Test since 1992

All six women’s Tests played since 2015 ended in draws, with sessions or even days lost to poor weather, prompting the shift in approach from the ECB.

The Test match will be England’s women’s first over five days on home soil. However, women’s Tests in Australia are set to remain at four days, said Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling - although consideration will be given to a reserve day in the event of wet weather.