Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Live Score: AUS 95/2 - Onus on Perry, McGrath

Follow live updates from day 1 of the only Test between England and Australia in the Women’s Ashes in Nottingham on Thursday.

Updated : Jun 22, 2023 17:23 IST

Team Sportstar
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Phoebe Litchfield of Australia reacts after being dismissed by Kate Cross of England during day one of the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on June 22, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Phoebe Litchfield of Australia reacts after being dismissed by Kate Cross of England during day one of the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on June 22, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Stu Forster
lightbox-info

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Phoebe Litchfield of Australia reacts after being dismissed by Kate Cross of England during day one of the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on June 22, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Stu Forster

Welcome to day 1 of the only Test of the Women’s Ashes 2023. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and I’ll be taking you through the updates from the match in Nottingham on Thursday.

  • June 22, 2023 17:14
    W
    AUS 83/2 - Beth Mooney falls; maiden wicket for Lauren Filer

    Lauren Filer has impressed with some aggressive bowling. She darts a rising ball to Mooney, forcing her to jerk back and try and hit it. The edge generated goes into the safe hands of Kate Cross at Gully. OUT

  • June 22, 2023 17:08
    First maiden overs come up in the 19th and 20th overs

    Australia has been chipping away at the runs this morning with Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney out in the middle.

  • June 22, 2023 16:59
    WATCH: KATE CROSS REMOVES PHOEBE LITCHFIELD
  • June 22, 2023 16:58
    W
    AUS 35/1 (9 overs) - Phoebe Litchfield falls; replays show she isn’t out

    Beth Mooney and debutant Phoebe Litchfield get Australia off to a steady start but in the final ball of the ninth over, Kate Cross gets the breakthrough. Litchfield’s reading of the delivery is all over the place as she chooses to leave the length ball coming ever so slightly inwards, but her front foot out cops the delivery on the pads and the umpire’s finger goes up. She walks, and England and the crowd in Trent Bridge is elated. HOWEVER, replays show, the ball’s trajectory was missing the stumps. WHAT A MISS. OUT.

  • June 22, 2023 16:55
    First five-day women’s Test since 1992

    All six women’s Tests played since 2015 ended in draws, with sessions or even days lost to poor weather, prompting the shift in approach from the ECB.

    The Test match will be England’s women’s first over five days on home soil. However, women’s Tests in Australia are set to remain at four days, said Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling - although consideration will be given to a reserve day in the event of wet weather.

  • June 22, 2023 16:44
    TOSS: Alyssa Healy wins the toss; Australia to bat

    image (2).jpg

    Alyssa Healy, the Australian captain: “Sun’s out, you like a bat, right? The wicket looks pretty good, there’s obvs going to be a bit in it for the bowlers but we feel like if we dig in and put a score on the board that’ll put us in a good spot.”

    Heather Knight, the England captain: “Wicket looks good for batting, don’t think it will deteriorate too much. Hopefully we can bowl well and take a few.”

  • June 22, 2023 16:39
    Where to watch the Women’s Ashes in India?

    You can watch the Women’s Ashes on the Sony Sports Network. Sony LIV will be streaming the games live.

  • June 22, 2023 16:38
    Beginner’s guide to the ‘WAshes’ 2023

    Unlike the men’s Ashes, which started last week and features five Test matches, the women’s version is a multi-format, points-based encounter.

    Running from June 22 to July 18, the women’s Ashes includes one Test, three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day (50-over) internationals.

    An ODI or T20I victory earns two points and a tie means one point for each team, while there are four points awarded to the winners of the Test, with each side awarded two points for a draw.

    This year’s Test will last five days rather than four, which has been the traditional length in the women’s game.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

