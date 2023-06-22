Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Live Score: AUS 95/2 - Onus on Perry, McGrath

- June 22, 2023 17:14WAUS 83/2 - Beth Mooney falls; maiden wicket for Lauren Filer
Lauren Filer has impressed with some aggressive bowling. She darts a rising ball to Mooney, forcing her to jerk back and try and hit it. The edge generated goes into the safe hands of Kate Cross at Gully. OUT
- June 22, 2023 17:08First maiden overs come up in the 19th and 20th overs
Australia has been chipping away at the runs this morning with Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney out in the middle.
- June 22, 2023 16:59WATCH: KATE CROSS REMOVES PHOEBE LITCHFIELD
- June 22, 2023 16:58WAUS 35/1 (9 overs) - Phoebe Litchfield falls; replays show she isn’t out
Beth Mooney and debutant Phoebe Litchfield get Australia off to a steady start but in the final ball of the ninth over, Kate Cross gets the breakthrough. Litchfield’s reading of the delivery is all over the place as she chooses to leave the length ball coming ever so slightly inwards, but her front foot out cops the delivery on the pads and the umpire’s finger goes up. She walks, and England and the crowd in Trent Bridge is elated. HOWEVER, replays show, the ball’s trajectory was missing the stumps. WHAT A MISS. OUT.
- June 22, 2023 16:55First five-day women’s Test since 1992
All six women’s Tests played since 2015 ended in draws, with sessions or even days lost to poor weather, prompting the shift in approach from the ECB.
The Test match will be England’s women’s first over five days on home soil. However, women’s Tests in Australia are set to remain at four days, said Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling - although consideration will be given to a reserve day in the event of wet weather.
- June 22, 2023 16:44TOSS: Alyssa Healy wins the toss; Australia to bat
Alyssa Healy, the Australian captain: “Sun’s out, you like a bat, right? The wicket looks pretty good, there’s obvs going to be a bit in it for the bowlers but we feel like if we dig in and put a score on the board that’ll put us in a good spot.”
Heather Knight, the England captain: “Wicket looks good for batting, don’t think it will deteriorate too much. Hopefully we can bowl well and take a few.”
- June 22, 2023 16:39Where to watch the Women’s Ashes in India?
You can watch the Women’s Ashes on the Sony Sports Network. Sony LIV will be streaming the games live.
- June 22, 2023 16:38Beginner’s guide to the ‘WAshes’ 2023
Unlike the men’s Ashes, which started last week and features five Test matches, the women’s version is a multi-format, points-based encounter.
Running from June 22 to July 18, the women’s Ashes includes one Test, three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day (50-over) internationals.
An ODI or T20I victory earns two points and a tie means one point for each team, while there are four points awarded to the winners of the Test, with each side awarded two points for a draw.
This year’s Test will last five days rather than four, which has been the traditional length in the women’s game.
Latest on Sportstar
- Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Live Score: AUS 95/2 - Onus on Perry, McGrath
- Global Chess League: Teams, squads, schedule, when and where to watch
- Ukrainian athletes should have chance to qualify for Paris Games: IOC
- Virushka Wedding: Designer spills the beans
- U-17 Asian Cup: India up against mighty Japan in do-or-die battle
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE