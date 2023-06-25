Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 4 Live Score- AUS 115/1, leads by 125 runs: Cross removes Litchfield

Mooney and Litchfield resume for Australia: When should Healy declare?

Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield have resumed guard for Australia. It’s warm in Nottingham today and we’re set for an uninterrupted day of cricket. Question for Alyssa Healy to answer now is, how much is going to enough wrt a declaration? Especially after seeing how relatively toothless their bowling was and how on song the England batters seem to be.