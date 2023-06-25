Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 4 Live Score- AUS 115/1, leads by 125 runs: Cross removes Litchfield

- June 25, 2023 16:04WATCH: CROSS GETS LITCHFIELD AGAIN
- June 25, 2023 15:58BAUS 100/1: Litchfield falls short of half century on debut
BOWLED. Kate Cross’s good length delivery crashes into Litchfield’s off stump, the top of it. England pegs one back, but Australia will do well to remain dogged about a large total.
- June 25, 2023 15:49Mooney and Litchfield resume for Australia: When should Healy declare?
Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield have resumed guard for Australia. It’s warm in Nottingham today and we’re set for an uninterrupted day of cricket. Question for Alyssa Healy to answer now is, how much is going to enough wrt a declaration? Especially after seeing how relatively toothless their bowling was and how on song the England batters seem to be.
- June 25, 2023 15:05HIGHLIGHTS OF DAY 3: Beaumont’s day out
- June 25, 2023 15:04Where can you watch the Women’s Ashes in India?
You can watch the Women’s Ashes on the Sony Sports Network. Sony LIV will be streaming the games live.
