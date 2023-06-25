MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 4 Live Score- AUS 115/1, leads by 125 runs: Cross removes Litchfield

Follow live score and updates from day 4 of the only Test between England and Australia in the Women’s Ashes in Nottingham on Sunday.

Updated : Jun 25, 2023 16:17 IST

Team Sportstar
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Australia batter Beth Mooney in batting action during day three of the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on June 24, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Australia batter Beth Mooney in batting action during day three of the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on June 24, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Stu Forster
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Australia batter Beth Mooney in batting action during day three of the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on June 24, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Stu Forster

Here are the live updates from day 4 of the only Test of the Women’s Ashes 2023. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and I’ll be taking you through the updates from the match in Nottingham on Sunday.

  • June 25, 2023 16:04
    WATCH: CROSS GETS LITCHFIELD AGAIN
  • June 25, 2023 15:58
    B
    AUS 100/1: Litchfield falls short of half century on debut

    BOWLED. Kate Cross’s good length delivery crashes into Litchfield’s off stump, the top of it. England pegs one back, but Australia will do well to remain dogged about a large total.

  • June 25, 2023 15:49
    Mooney and Litchfield resume for Australia: When should Healy declare?

    Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield have resumed guard for Australia. It’s warm in Nottingham today and we’re set for an uninterrupted day of cricket. Question for Alyssa Healy to answer now is, how much is going to enough wrt a declaration? Especially after seeing how relatively toothless their bowling was and how on song the England batters seem to be.

  • June 25, 2023 15:05
    HIGHLIGHTS OF DAY 3: Beaumont’s day out
  • June 25, 2023 15:04
    Where can you watch the Women’s Ashes in India?

    You can watch the Women’s Ashes on the Sony Sports Network. Sony LIV will be streaming the games live.

