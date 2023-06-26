- June 26, 2023 15:44Positive start for England
A positive start from England as Dani Wyatt keeps herself busy in the middle to score at a modest rate. Tahlia McGrath and Gardner bowl in tandem but could not contain the flow of the run.
England: 138/5 in 32 overs; needs 130 more to win
- June 26, 2023 15:31Live Action
Overnight batters Danielle Wyatt and Kate Cross come down in the middle as Ash Gardner starts the proceedings for Australia on the final day.
- June 26, 2023 15:19HIGHLIGHTS OF DAY 4: Ecclestone, Gardner spun web
- June 26, 2023 15:10Day 4 Report
England was reeling at 116-5 at stumps on day four of the women’s Ashes Test on Sunday chasing a target of 268, giving Australia the upper hand going into the final day of the one-off match at Trent Bridge.
After Australia’s middle order collapsed in their second innings, England’s opening pair began the chase with a solid 55-run partnership.
The start gave the home fans hope of victory until spinner Ashleigh Gardner took three wickets.
Tammy Beaumont, who had smashed 208 in the first innings, was the first to fall, dismissed off the first ball of Gardner’s spell when she nicked to first slip.
CHECK OUT THE FULL DAY 4 REPORT HERE - READ
- Reuters
- June 26, 2023 15:06Where can you watch the Women’s Ashes in India?
You can watch the Women’s Ashes on the Sony Sports Network. Sony LIV will be streaming the games live.
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs AUS LIVE Score, Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 5: Gardner strikes as Australia 4 wickets away from win
- Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters
- Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 4 Highlights- ENG 116/5, 152 more to win: Stumps on day 4, hosts in trouble
- Ravi Bishnoi moves on from Rajasthan, set to play for Gujarat
- Barcelona signs Gundogan on free transfer after Man City exit
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE