ENG vs AUS LIVE Score, Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 5: Gardner strikes as Australia 4 wickets away from win

Day 4 Report

England was reeling at 116-5 at stumps on day four of the women’s Ashes Test on Sunday chasing a target of 268, giving Australia the upper hand going into the final day of the one-off match at Trent Bridge.

After Australia’s middle order collapsed in their second innings, England’s opening pair began the chase with a solid 55-run partnership.

The start gave the home fans hope of victory until spinner Ashleigh Gardner took three wickets.

Tammy Beaumont, who had smashed 208 in the first innings, was the first to fall, dismissed off the first ball of Gardner’s spell when she nicked to first slip.

CHECK OUT THE FULL DAY 4 REPORT HERE - READ

- Reuters