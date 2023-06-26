MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AUS LIVE Score, Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 5: Gardner strikes as Australia 4 wickets away from win

Follow live action from day 5 of the only Test between England and Australia in the Women’s Ashes in Nottingham on Monday.

Updated : Jun 26, 2023 15:51 IST

Team Sportstar
Ashleigh Gardner of Australia picked three wickets to keep England at bay on day 4.
Ashleigh Gardner of Australia picked three wickets to keep England at bay on day 4. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Ashleigh Gardner of Australia picked three wickets to keep England at bay on day 4.

Follow the Live Score from day 4 of the only Test of the Women’s Ashes 2023 at Trent Bridge.

  • June 26, 2023 15:44
    Positive start for England

    A positive start from England as Dani Wyatt keeps herself busy in the middle to score at a modest rate. Tahlia McGrath and Gardner bowl in tandem but could not contain the flow of the run.

    England: 138/5 in 32 overs; needs 130 more to win

  • June 26, 2023 15:31
    Live Action

    Overnight batters Danielle Wyatt and Kate Cross come down in the middle as Ash Gardner starts the proceedings for Australia on the final day.

  • June 26, 2023 15:19
    HIGHLIGHTS OF DAY 4: Ecclestone, Gardner spun web
  • June 26, 2023 15:10
    Day 4 Report

    England was reeling at 116-5 at stumps on day four of the women’s Ashes Test on Sunday chasing a target of 268, giving Australia the upper hand going into the final day of the one-off match at Trent Bridge.

    After Australia’s middle order collapsed in their second innings, England’s opening pair began the chase with a solid 55-run partnership.

    The start gave the home fans hope of victory until spinner Ashleigh Gardner took three wickets.

    Tammy Beaumont, who had smashed 208 in the first innings, was the first to fall, dismissed off the first ball of Gardner’s spell when she nicked to first slip.

    CHECK OUT THE FULL DAY 4 REPORT HERE - READ

    - Reuters

  • June 26, 2023 15:06
    Where can you watch the Women’s Ashes in India?

    You can watch the Women’s Ashes on the Sony Sports Network. Sony LIV will be streaming the games live.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
