The IPL Governing Council has officially invited bids for owning and operating a team in the upcoming Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

The announcement of the tender process for the Women’s IPL on Tuesday included eligibility requirements, the process of bid submission, and the rights and obligations of potential teams. These resources will be made available to interested parties in an official ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) after a payment of a bidding fee of INR Five Lakh rupees (plus GST, if applicable).

Any interested party can purchase the ITT but only those who satisfy the eligibility criteria laid out in the tender process shall be eligible to bid for a team in the tournament. Merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid. The BCCI also reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding proces at any stage in any matter as per its discretion.

The ITT will be available for purchase till January 21, 2023.