WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians scores first fifty of Women’s Premier League

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians registered the first half-century of the Women’s Premier League during the season opener played between Mumbai and Gujarat at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
04 March, 2023 21:07 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians bats during match one of the Women’s Premier League between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on the 4th March 2023.

Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians bats during match one of the Women’s Premier League between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on the 4th March 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians registered the first half-century of the Women’s Premier League against Gujarat Giants during the first match of the inaugural season at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Live WPL season opener

Kaur struck Ashleigh Gardner for a boundary in the 15th over to get to a fiery 22-ball fifty. She hit five consecutive fours to reach the 50-run mark followed by two more to make it seven boundaries in succession.

Walking in at number four after the dismissal of Nat Sciver-Brunt in the ninth over, Kaur motored her way to score 65 off 30 balls with the help of 14 fours before getting out in the 17th over by Sneh Rana.

The 33-year-old stiched 89 runs in 42 deliveries with Amelia Kerr for the third wicket, propelling Mumbai to finish at 207 after 20 overs.

Mumbai bought the current India skipper for the total sum of 1.80 cr spending 15 per cent of the total auction purse on her.

