WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews of Mumbai Indians hits first six of Women’s Premier League

Hayley Matthews of Mumbai Indians hammered the first six of the Women’s Premier League during the season opener played between Mumbai and Gujarat at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Matthews welcomed Mansi Joshi in the second over with a maximum over square leg as the India seamer dug one short on the stumps line.

Invited to bat first by Gujarat captain Beth Mooney, Mumbai openers carefully negotiated the first over before Matthews charged on Joshi to hit her for back-to-back boundaries.

Mumbai bought the West Indies captain for the total sum of 40 lakhs after the opener went unsold in the first round of auction.

The 24-year-old is the only Caribbean to feature in the inaugural season of WPL after Deandra Dottin of Gujarat Giants was replaced by Kim Grath of Australia due to her medical condition according to reports.