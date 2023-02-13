Women's Cricket

Women’s Premier League auction live streaming info: When and where to watch WPL auction today?

WPL auction: Here is the streaming and telecast details of the Women’s Premier League auction.

Team Sportstar
13 February, 2023 09:30 IST
13 February, 2023 09:30 IST
Representative image: There are 90 slots to be filled - 30 of which need to be for overseas players - and it needs to be seen what strategy the franchises adapt to fill their rosters.

Representative image: There are 90 slots to be filled - 30 of which need to be for overseas players - and it needs to be seen what strategy the franchises adapt to fill their rosters. | Photo Credit: Twitter/Women’s Premier League (WPL)

WPL auction: Here is the streaming and telecast details of the Women’s Premier League auction.

The auction for the much anticipated Women’s Premier League will be held in Mumbai on Monday.

Adani Group, Reliance-backed IndiaWin Sports, Capri Global, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are the franchises which have got a team in the tournament which will have 22 games to begin with.

Four of the five WPL franchises - MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants (owned by the Adanis), and Sharjah Warriors (by the Capri group) - are featuring in the ILT20, while Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have franchises in SA20 as well.

There are 90 slots to be filled - 30 of which need to be for overseas players - and it needs to be seen what strategy the franchises adapt to fill their rosters.

When will the WPL auction 2023 be conducted?

The WPL auction will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13, Monday.

When will the WPL auction start?

The WPL auction will start at 2:30pm IST

Where can I watch the WPL auction live?

The WPL auction will be telecast live on the Sports18 network and can also be live streamed on the Jio Cinemas app/website.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us